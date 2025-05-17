+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
MEWA Arena
Watch live on Sky Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bundesliga runners-up Bayer Leverkusen will be out to spoil Mainz 05's hopes of snatching a European berth when the two sides lock horns at the Mewa Arena on Saturday in their season finale.

Mainz currently sit sixth with 51 points, clinging onto the UEFA Conference League slot ahead of RB Leipzig only by virtue of a superior goal difference. Leverkusen, meanwhile, are locked into second place despite a 4-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
MEWA Arena

The Bundesliga match between Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at MEWA Arena in Mainz, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Mainz 05Home team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestB04
1
L. Riess
21
D. da Costa
16
S. Bell
25
A. Hanche-Olsen
18
N. Amiri
8
P. Nebel
2
P. Mwene
19
A. Caci
6
K. Sano
7
J. Lee
29
J. Burkardt
1
L. Hradecky
12
E. Tapsoba
4
J. Tah
3
P. Hincapie
24
A. Garcia
10
F. Wirtz
30
J. Frimpong
20
A. Grimaldo
34
G. Xhaka
16
E. Buendia
14
P. Schick

3-4-2-1

B04Away team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Henriksen

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 3

    M. Jenz

Injuries and Suspensions

Mainz 05 team news

The hosts will be crossing their fingers that the absence of defensive duo Dominik Kohr and Moritz Jenz doesn't derail their European push. First-choice keeper Robin Zentner is also sidelined, meaning Lasse Riess is likely to take the gloves once again.

In front of him, a back three of Danny da Costa, Stefan Bell and Andreas Hanche-Olsen could be tasked with holding firm. Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri are expected to reprise their midfield roles, shielding an attacking trio of Paul Nebel, Jae-sung Lee, and Jonathan Burkardt.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

As for Leverkusen, they're dealing with defensive absences of their own. Jeanuel Belocian, Mario Hermoso, and Nordi Mukiele remain out, likely paving the way for Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, and Piero Hincapie to form the back line.

All eyes will be on Jeremie Frimpong, heavily tipped for a summer move to Liverpool, as he looks to sign off with a statement performance. Meanwhile, talisman Florian Wirtz, also attracting interest from abroad, is expected to feature alongside Emiliano Buendia and Patrik Schick, especially with Martin Terrier ruled out through an Achilles injury.

Form

M05
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

M05

Last 5 matches

B04

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

