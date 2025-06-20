How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs ES Tunis FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Esperance, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC and Esperance Tunis face off in a crucial Group D fixture at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, both teams seeking their first points after opening-round defeats.

The match carries added significance as neither side can afford another slip if they hope to advance from a group that also features tournament heavyweights Chelsea and Flamengo. LAFC, representing MLS and North America, will look to regroup after their loss to Chelsea, while Esperance, the Tunisian and African champions, aim to recover from a defeat to Flamengo and keep their knockout hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel information, streaming details, and more.



Los Angeles FC vs Esperance kick-off time

The match will be played at Geodis Park on Friday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC come into the match after a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, a game that not only ended their ten-game unbeaten streak but also saw them lose 19-year-old forward David Martinez to injury; he was stretchered off in the first half and is unlikely to feature here. Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury, but veteran striker Olivier Giroud—who came off the bench against Chelsea—could be handed a start in place of Jeremy Ebobisse as LAFC look to add experience and finishing ability up front.

Esperance team news

Esperance Tunis also suffered defeat in their opener, falling 2-0 to Flamengo, but emerged from that match with no new injuries or suspensions. Head coach Maher Kanzari has a full squad available, and while Brazilian striker Rodrigo Rodrigues struggled to make an impact last time out, 23-year-old Achref Jabri could be given a chance to start up front.

The team’s key attacking threat remains Algerian winger Youcef Belaïli, who has enjoyed a standout season with 19 goals and 4 assists across all competitions and brings speed, creativity, and international experience to the side. Esperance’s squad blends a core of Tunisian players with a diverse group of international talents, and the club’s tactical discipline and cohesion will be vital as they aim to keep their tournament hopes alive with a positive result.

