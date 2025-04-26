How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool FC Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

With only a few games to go before the season comes to a close, Liverpool will be hoping to climb up from their fifth spot and end the season on a positive note. After a run of three consecutive defeats, they finally managed a win in their most recent outing against Brighton.

Spurs are on a winless run of eight games, and they have lost seven out of those eight outings. They will need a miracle here, out at Liverpool's home ground.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool FC Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Totally Wicked Stadium

The match will be played at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool will be without Alejandra Bernabe for the remainder of the season after her muscle injury proved more serious than initially thought. There is also some concern over Leanne Kiernan, who is undergoing further assessment after picking up another knock in training.

Olivia Smith, who was forced off in the last match against Brighton, has returned to full training and is available for the weekend’s fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

Tottenham welcome back defender Charlotte Grant, who has recovered from a minor knock sustained on international duty and is available for selection against Liverpool. However, midfielders Drew Spence and Eveliina Summanen are both suspended after accumulating five yellow cards each, ruling them out of Sunday’s match.

Hayley Raso, Luana Buhler, and Kit Graham remain unavailable, though Bethany England made her comeback from injury last weekend and is expected to feature again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links