How to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Date, time, streaming & viewing guide

Jake Paul - YouTuber-turned-boxer and one of combat sports’ most relentless self-promoters - is back in the ring this December, and he’s aiming higher than ever before. After his planned fight with Gervonta Davis collapsed, Paul refused to sit out the festive season. Instead, he went after a far bigger, far more dangerous name: former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua.

The matchup, set for Miami, has already stirred huge debate, but it’s guaranteed to attract global attention. Whether you tune in for the boxing, the spectacle, or simply the curiosity factor, this is one of the year’s most talked-about events, and GOAL is here to set the scene and explain how to watch it.

For Paul, this is a massive leap in opposition. He enters his 14th professional fight chasing his biggest scalp yet, while Joshua returns looking to reassert himself on the world stage. It’s a meeting of two very different boxing worlds. One built on social-media stardom, the other forged through elite heavyweight pedigree, and that contrast alone makes the collision unmissable.

Let GOAL guide you through the key details ahead of fight night, including when it takes place, what’s at stake, and how to stream the action live.

When is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua?

The heavyweight showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua - billed as “Judgement Day” - will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Global streaming coverage begins via Netflix at no additional cost beyond a standard subscription.

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami When: Friday, December 19 Prelims: 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to watch & stream Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua won’t be available to watch on TV but will be streamed globally on Netflix.

📺 Streaming on Netflix

The entire card will stream live worldwide on Netflix.

As long as you have a working Netflix account, you should be able to view the fight - including on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets or web browsers.

Country Netflix Basic cost / Monthly Netflix Standard cost / Monthly Netflix Premium cost / Monthly USA $7.99 $17.99 $24.99 UK £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 India Rs 199 Rs 499 Rs 649 Australia AU $7.99 AU $16.99 AU $22.99 Germany €4.99 €13.99 €19.99 Mexico $139 MXN $219 MXN $299 MXN Japan ¥890 ¥1590 ¥2290 Spain €6.99 €13.99 €19.99 France €7.99 €14.99 €21.99

Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua from anywhere with a VPN

If the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua bout and card aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Card