When is Jake Paul’s next fight? channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the boxer’s next blockbuster bout

After what feels like an eternity of trash-talk exchanges and sparring on social media, Jake Paul is finally set to step into the ring against Nate Diaz later this year, as the two prepare to go head-to-head in Dallas, Texas.

The Problem Child will look to put a first professional loss behind him as he takes on the former winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5 in what looks like a lock to be one of the blockbuster matchups of the boxing calendar.

But just when is Jake Paul’s next fight, and just how can you watch it? Allow GOAL to walk you through it all, including when and where to watch live and on-demand, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

When is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul will face Nate Diaz on Saturday 5 August in a professional boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The matchup will be the headline act on a fight card that sees The Problem Child partake in his eighth professional meeting.

It will be the first professional boxing bout for Diaz, the former UFC favorite and mixed martial artist who finished his 34-match career with the promotion last September.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight details

Date : Saturday 5 August

: Saturday 5 August Doors : TBC

: TBC Ringwalk : TBC

: TBC Price: TBC

Where can I watch Jake Paul's next fight?

Jake Paul’s next fight will be shown exclusively by DAZN as a pay-per-view (PPV) event. The sports streaming service will take the rights for Paul’s upcoming bout after ESPN+ covered his match with Tommy Fury earlier this year.

DAZN’s PPV coverage means there will be no terrestrial broadcast, nor cable or satellite coverage, in the United States, making the streamer the only destination to catch Jake Paul’s next fight.

In addition, DAZN will provide coverage of the wider fight card, which is expected to include at least an additional five bouts.

What is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

No. Result Record Opponent Type Date 7 Loss 6-1 Tommy Fury SD Feb 26, 2023 6 Win 6-0 Anderson Silva UD Oct 29, 2022 5 Win 5-0 Tyron Woodley KO Dec 18, 2021 4 Win 4-0 Tyron Woodley SD Aug 29, 2021 3 Win 3-0 Ben Askren TKO Apr 17, 2021 2 Win 2-0 Nate Robinson KO Nov 28, 2020 1 Win 1-0 Ali Eson Gib TKO Jan 30, 2020

Jake Paul started his boxing career with an amateur bout win against fellow social media star Deji Olatunji on the undercard of the fight between their brothers Logan Paul and KSI in 2018, but did not turn professional until the start of 2020.

There, he earned a technical knockout victory over YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in January, before subsequently delivering an impressive knockout against three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson in November that same year.

Paul moved onto former combat sports opponents with a surprise first-round technical knockout against ex-UFC star Ben Askern the following April, before two bouts with Tyron Woodley in August and December preserved his perfect record.

A unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva marked his most impressive result to date last October, taking him to a 6-0 record, but Paul subsequently suffered a first career loss in February against Tommy Fury, falling short on a split decision call in Saudi Arabia.

How many rounds will Jake Paul's next fight be?

Jake Paul’s next fight will last 10 rounds, making it the longest bout of his professional career so far. The Problem Child previously fought his first two matches over six rounds, while all subsequent fights have been eight rounds.

This is still a figure below most major championship bouts, however, with marquee boxing fights typically running to 12 rounds. It will also mark a difference for Diaz, with UFC bouts historically between three and five rounds.

Who is on Jake Paul’s next fight card?

While Jake Paul will be the headline act on his next fight card, The Problem Child will not be the only one stepping into the ring in search of glory.

Paul’s bout with Diaz will be sub-headlined by undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano as she puts her IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line against Heather Hardy, in a rematch nearly four years on from their previous bout.

Veteran boxer Alex Sanchez will also face an as-yet undisclosed opponent at an unknown weight, as will Jose Aguayo and Luciano Ramos, while Chris Avila will face Jeremy Stephens in a welterweight contest.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card details

Cruiserweight : Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Featherweight : Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy

: Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy TBA : Alex Sanchez vs TBA

: Alex Sanchez vs TBA Welterweight : Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens

: Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens TBA : Jose Aguayo vs TBA

: Jose Aguayo vs TBA TBA: Luciano Ramos vs TBA

The final say

With Jake Paul’s next fight set to be an exclusive PPV bout for DAZN, there’s really only one place to catch The Problem Child when he steps into the ring.

Remember, if you want to purchase the fight, you will need to be signed up already to DAZN’s service, with the streamer also carrying a vast range of fights all year round in addition to other sports.

