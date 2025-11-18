How to watch today's Iraq vs UAE World Cup playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A World Cup lifeline is on the line as Iraq and the United Arab Emirates square up in a finely poised showdown for a place in the 2026 intercontinental playoffs.

Their first meeting in this fifth-round AFC qualifier ended all square, a 1-1 stalemate at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Ali Al Hamadi, currently on loan at Luton Town, struck early for Iraq in the 10th minute, only for Luan Pereira to hit back roughly eight minutes later, leaving this two-legged battle hanging in the balance.

Iraq have endured a rough stretch over the past year and a half, but the arrival of former Australia manager Graham Arnold has sparked noticeable improvement. The UAE, meanwhile, continues to hover on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup breakthrough, hoping this campaign finally pushes them over the line.

Iraq vs UAE kick-off time

The match between Iraq and UAE will be played at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

It will kick off at 4pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November.

Team news & squads

Iraq team news

The home side will pin much of their optimism on Ali Saleh, who has quietly pieced together a strong qualifying run with four assists and three goals across 12 outings.

On the opposite end, Iraq are buoyed by the return of star striker Ayman Hussein, who is back to full fitness and ready to spearhead their charge. The visitors will lean heavily on Hussein's hot streak, he has already found the net eight times in this World Cup qualifying cycle, while Ali Jasim, with his four goal contributions, is expected to provide the supporting firepower to keep Iraq ticking in the final third.

UAE team news

UAE creator-in-chief Fabio De Lima has been ruled out of this stretch of qualifiers after suffering an injury on club duty, leaving a sizeable hole in their attacking plans.

His loss is a bitter pill to swallow, especially considering he ran riot against Qatar in the previous qualifying phase, bagging four goals and turning the tide in their favour. Missing a player of his calibre is no small matter, and the Emirates will certainly feel the ripple effects of his absence this time around.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

