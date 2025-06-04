Fubo Free Trial: How to get a free trial of fubo

Everything you need to know about a free TV trial with fubo, sports you can stream live, subscription plans, and what other channels are available

Television streaming services are arguably the most popular type of live TV to access in 2025, with a number of providers offering premium packages for the best live sports coverage, on-demand content, and family entertainment channels, it can be hard to narrow down one to commit to.

With the likes of Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ offering various live soccer matches, including MLS and UEFA Champions League ties, the competition is fierce. That said, what many movie and TV show streaming platforms fail to do is offer comprehensive or wider sporting options - which is where providers like fubo come into play.

Fubo doesn't just offer up one sports option or a specific league; it provides customers dozens upon dozens of dedicated channels so you can keep up with all the latest sports - whether that's soccer, MLB, NFL, golf or motor racing - as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels, alongside numerous other user benefits.

If you're unsure what fubo is or are curious about whether you should sign up, the good news is there is a free trial available right now. So sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to all things fubo-related.

What is fubo?

Fubo (formerly known as FuboTV) is one of the better choices on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all sorts of sports, including NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

fubo

How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has an extensive variety of sports and entertainment channels available. Handily, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can fully access any of their three plans and all their TV schedules and other content that's included.

Fubo promises:

✓ Hundreds of live sporting events

✓ Five days to sample any of its TV packages

✓ No hassle cancellations, meaning there's also no pressure to sign up either

And the steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

Log on to their website, HERE

Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen

Click 'next' to enter your details

Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages

Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)

Set up your payment method

Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To sample just free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise carrry on enjoying the televisual wonders of fubo beyond the trail period.

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with or watching live major sporting events, so here's a look at its available channels across its packages.

USA SEC ESPN NHL Network Locked On Sports FOX ACCN ESPN NFL RedsZone YES FS1/FS1 4K Real Madrid TV MLB Network Sportsman Channel FS2 Origin Sports MLB StrikeZone Willow FX Swerve Sports MLB Big Inning Fox Soccer Plus FXX Women's Sports Network Tennis Channel BIG Network NBC PG TV GolTV NLSE Marquee Sports Network PFL TyC Sports WFN CBS Sports Network BLEAV Sports Tigo Sports Fight Network The Golf Channel BLEAV Football NESN Game+ NFL Network PAC-12 Network MASN/2 Sports Now Bein Sports/ñ MotorTrend MSG/+ Players TV ESPN Universo Rangers Sports Network Stadium ESPN2 Fubo Sports Network/2 ROOT Sports Northwest Sports Grid ESPNU NBA TV Space City Home Network F1 Channel Boxing TV DP World Tour Surfer Power Sports World

Getty Images Sport

Fubo add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

Package Monthly cost MLB.TV $29.99 Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99 NBA League Pass $16.99 International Sports Plus $6.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Sports Lite $9.99 Fubo Extra $7.99

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

Deal Channels Includes Price (monthly) First month Simultaneous screens Cloud DVR Pro 234 Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 Unlimited Elite 306 Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 Unlimited Latino 52 $14.99 $9.99 Two Unlimited

Getty Images Sport

The bottom line

The big question is whether fubo is a worthwhile provider to subscribe to - and the answer is yes. Not only does it keep its package and pricing plans clean and simple, the costs are reasonable for the amount of channels you get access to. The five-day free trial is also a great incentive to try our fubo's services, so you can get involved in all the shows, current affairs programs and live sports that you want to.