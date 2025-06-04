This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fubo Free Trial: How to get a free trial of fubo

Everything you need to know about a free TV trial with fubo, sports you can stream live, subscription plans, and what other channels are available

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 234

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

Television streaming services are arguably the most popular type of live TV to access in 2025, with a number of providers offering premium packages for the best live sports coverage, on-demand content, and family entertainment channels, it can be hard to narrow down one to commit to.

With the likes of Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ offering various live soccer matches, including MLS and UEFA Champions League ties, the competition is fierce. That said, what many movie and TV show streaming platforms fail to do is offer comprehensive or wider sporting options - which is where providers like fubo come into play.

Fubo doesn't just offer up one sports option or a specific league; it provides customers dozens upon dozens of dedicated channels so you can keep up with all the latest sports - whether that's soccer, MLB, NFL, golf or motor racing - as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels, alongside numerous other user benefits.

If you're unsure what fubo is or are curious about whether you should sign up, the good news is there is a free trial available right now. So sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to all things fubo-related.

What is fubo?

Fubo (formerly known as FuboTV) is one of the better choices on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all sorts of sports, including NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

Read more: How to watch live sports on fubo: Live soccer and more

Fubo at homefubo

How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has an extensive variety of sports and entertainment channels available. Handily, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can fully access any of their three plans and all their TV schedules and other content that's included.

Fubo promises:

Hundreds of live sporting events

Five days to sample any of its TV packages

No hassle cancellations, meaning there's also no pressure to sign up either

And the steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

  • Log on to their website, HERE
  • Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
  • Click 'next' to enter your details
  • Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
  • Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
  • Set up your payment method
  • Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To sample just free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise carrry on enjoying the televisual wonders of fubo beyond the trail period.

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with or watching live major sporting events, so here's a look at its available channels across its packages.

USASEC ESPNNHL NetworkLocked On Sports
FOXACCN ESPNNFL RedsZoneYES
FS1/FS1 4KReal Madrid TVMLB NetworkSportsman Channel
FS2Origin SportsMLB StrikeZoneWillow
FXSwerve SportsMLB Big InningFox Soccer Plus
FXXWomen's Sports NetworkTennis ChannelBIG Network
NBCPG TVGolTVNLSE
Marquee Sports NetworkPFLTyC SportsWFN
CBS Sports NetworkBLEAV SportsTigo SportsFight Network
The Golf ChannelBLEAV FootballNESNGame+
NFL NetworkPAC-12 NetworkMASN/2Sports Now
Bein Sports/ñMotorTrendMSG/+Players TV
ESPNUniversoRangers Sports NetworkStadium
ESPN2Fubo Sports Network/2ROOT Sports NorthwestSports Grid
ESPNUNBA TVSpace City Home NetworkF1 Channel
Boxing TVDP World TourSurferPower Sports World
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ersGetty Images Sport

Fubo add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

PackageMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
NBA League Pass $16.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

DealChannelsIncludesPrice (monthly)First monthSimultaneous screensCloud DVR
Pro234Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$64.9910Unlimited
Elite306Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$64.9910Unlimited
Latino52$14.99$9.99TwoUnlimited
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game FiveGetty Images Sport
The bottom line

The big question is whether fubo is a worthwhile provider to subscribe to - and the answer is yes. Not only does it keep its package and pricing plans clean and simple, the costs are reasonable for the amount of channels you get access to. The five-day free trial is also a great incentive to try our fubo's services, so you can get involved in all the shows, current affairs programs and live sports that you want to.

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.