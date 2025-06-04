Fubo Free Trial: How to get a free trial of fubo

Television streaming services are arguably the most popular type of live TV to access in 2025, with a number of providers offering premium packages for the best live sports coverage, on-demand content, and family entertainment channels, it can be hard to narrow down one to commit to.
With the likes of Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ offering various live soccer matches, including MLS and UEFA Champions League ties, the competition is fierce. That said, what many movie and TV show streaming platforms fail to do is offer comprehensive or wider sporting options - which is where providers like fubo come into play.
Fubo doesn't just offer up one sports option or a specific league; it provides customers dozens upon dozens of dedicated channels so you can keep up with all the latest sports - whether that's soccer, MLB, NFL, golf or motor racing - as well as lifestyle and entertainment channels, alongside numerous other user benefits.
If you're unsure what fubo is or are curious about whether you should sign up, the good news is there is a free trial available right now. So sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to all things fubo-related.
What is fubo?
Fubo (formerly known as FuboTV) is one of the better choices on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.
Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all sorts of sports, including NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, meaning you won't ever be left wanting.
How to sign up to fubo's free trial
Fubo currently has an extensive variety of sports and entertainment channels available. Handily, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can fully access any of their three plans and all their TV schedules and other content that's included.
Fubo promises:
✓ Hundreds of live sporting events
✓ Five days to sample any of its TV packages
✓ No hassle cancellations, meaning there's also no pressure to sign up either
And the steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.
- Log on to their website, HERE
- Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
- Click 'next' to enter your details
- Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
- Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
- Set up your payment method
- Enjoy your five-day free trial!
Note: To sample just free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise carrry on enjoying the televisual wonders of fubo beyond the trail period.
What sports channels does fubo carry?
Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with or watching live major sporting events, so here's a look at its available channels across its packages.
|USA
|SEC ESPN
|NHL Network
|Locked On Sports
|FOX
|ACCN ESPN
|NFL RedsZone
|YES
|FS1/FS1 4K
|Real Madrid TV
|MLB Network
|Sportsman Channel
|FS2
|Origin Sports
|MLB StrikeZone
|Willow
|FX
|Swerve Sports
|MLB Big Inning
|Fox Soccer Plus
|FXX
|Women's Sports Network
|Tennis Channel
|BIG Network
|NBC
|PG TV
|GolTV
|NLSE
|Marquee Sports Network
|PFL
|TyC Sports
|WFN
|CBS Sports Network
|BLEAV Sports
|Tigo Sports
|Fight Network
|The Golf Channel
|BLEAV Football
|NESN
|Game+
|NFL Network
|PAC-12 Network
|MASN/2
|Sports Now
|Bein Sports/ñ
|MotorTrend
|MSG/+
|Players TV
|ESPN
|Universo
|Rangers Sports Network
|Stadium
|ESPN2
|Fubo Sports Network/2
|ROOT Sports Northwest
|Sports Grid
|ESPNU
|NBA TV
|Space City Home Network
|F1 Channel
|Boxing TV
|DP World Tour
|Surfer
|Power Sports World
Fubo add-ons
There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.
|Package
|Monthly cost
|MLB.TV
|$29.99
|Sports Plus with NFL RedZone
|$10.99
|NBA League Pass
|$16.99
|International Sports Plus
|$6.99
|Adventure Plus
|$4.99
|Sports Lite
|$9.99
|Fubo Extra
|$7.99
Fubo subscription plans
Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.
|Deal
|Channels
|Includes
|Price (monthly)
|First month
|Simultaneous screens
|Cloud DVR
|Pro
|234
|Regional NBA, NHL, MLB
|$84.99
|$64.99
|10
|Unlimited
|Elite
|306
|Regional NBA, NHL, MLB
|$84.99
|$64.99
|10
|Unlimited
|Latino
|52
|$14.99
|$9.99
|Two
|Unlimited
The bottom line
The big question is whether fubo is a worthwhile provider to subscribe to - and the answer is yes. Not only does it keep its package and pricing plans clean and simple, the costs are reasonable for the amount of channels you get access to. The five-day free trial is also a great incentive to try our fubo's services, so you can get involved in all the shows, current affairs programs and live sports that you want to.