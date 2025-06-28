How to watch today's Flamengo vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo and Bayern Munich are set for a blockbuster showdown in the Club World Cup last 16 this Sunday.

Bayern stormed through the early stages with a 10-0 demolition of Auckland City and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Boca Juniors, but their decision to rotate heavily against Benfica in the Group C finale backfired. Despite dominating chances, the Bavarians fell to a 1-0 defeat, surrendering top spot to the Portuguese side and setting up a tougher route through the knockouts.

That path now runs through Flamengo, the Group D winners, who've looked sharp under the guidance of Filipe Luis. The Brazilian giants beat Esperance Tunis and Chelsea in style before a rotated XI held LAFC to a 1-1 draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Flamengo vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 9 pm BST on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

With only Nicolas de la Cruz missing through injury, Luis is expected to recall his big guns. Midfield trio Gerson, Erick Pulgar, and Jorginho should anchor the middle, while Ayrton Lucas and Leo Pereira return to fortify the backline. On the flanks, Gonzalo Plata is likely to feature from the first whistle.

But the spotlight will be firmly fixed on Giorgian De Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan playmaker, on a tear in the Brasileirao with nine goals in as many matches, opened his account at the tournament with a strike on matchday one, continuing his red-hot form from international duty.

Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern, expect a return to full strength after the Benfica misstep. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Kingsley Coman should lead the line, while Jonathan Tah is tipped to shore up the backline. Jamal Musiala, who has yet to start in the competition, could finally get the nod.

However, Thomas Tuchel remains without key defensive names; Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito are all sidelined through injury, and Eric Dier didn't make the Club World Cup squad.

