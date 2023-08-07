WATCH: David Beckham’s reaction to Lionel Messi goal for Inter Miami goes viral as one free-kick master salutes another

David Beckham’s reaction to Lionel Messi latest free-kick goal for Inter Miami has gone viral, with the Argentine icon continuing to dazzle audiences.

Man Utd legend helped to sign Argentine star

Has seen him make an immediate impact

All-time great has seven goals in four games

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and England legend Beckham knew what he was getting when seeing a decade-long pursuit of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi deliver a stunning deal. The 2022 World Cup winner has, however, made a remarkable impact in the United States – with seven goals recorded through just four games. The latest of those came in a Leagues Cup clash with FC Dallas, with the mercurial South American bagging another brace – including a dramatic late free-kick that tied the game up at 4-4.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham knows a thing or two about taking free-kicks, having mastered that art in his playing days, but even he was lifted off his seat by Messi’s latest magic show – with the top corner found from 20 yards with the game on the line.

WHAT NEXT? Beckham has been loving life since taking Messi to Miami, with there plenty for him to celebrate, and he will be hoping that there are many more goals to come from the all-time great as he boosts his own brand and the overall appeal of American soccer since making a high-profile switch to the States.