Lionel Messi makes opponents see ghosts! Scary ability of Inter Miami superstar compared to NFL legend Tom Brady after latest magic show

Lionel Messi’s mere presence on the pitch makes opponents see “ghosts”, says Taylor Twellman, with that scary ability likened to NFL legend Tom Brady.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon put on another magic show in his latest appearance for Inter Miami, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner bagging a brace – including a dramatic late free-kick in a 4-4 draw – before then converting from the spot in a successful penalty shootout. Alongside finding the target with two of his own strikes, Messi also forced a spectacular own goal from FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan with a set-piece that helped to highlight just how afraid rivals are of dealing with anything when the all-time great is around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady used to have the same impact on the teams that he faced, with ex-USMNT star Twellman telling Apple TV+ of how Inter Miami “have the opposition scoring worldly goals like Marco Farfan. I don't know what I saw - and they just make you crumble”.

He added: “It's eerily similar in other sports: when the great ones come in, they force you to do stuff that's out of your element. You're uncomfortable doing so. The New England Patriots did this every single time. People would see a ghost when [Bill] Belichick and Brady showed up. In the four games [Messi's played in], every single time someone [on the opposition] has seen a ghost because Messi is on the other side.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has now scored seven goals for Inter Miami through just four appearances, with those efforts helping his new employers into the quarter-finals of the inaugural Leagues Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has made an immediate impact in the United States, having moved to Florida as a free agent, with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and the rest of the club’s board seeing their 10-year pursuit of the 2022 World Cup winner justified through his early performances.