WATCH: David Beckham sings Spice Girls song with wife Victoria on boozy night out after Lionel Messi's spectacular Inter Miami debut

David Beckham enjoyed Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut so much that he broke into song during a boozy post-match night out with wife Victoria.

Argentine star up and running in America

Man Utd legend made that move possible

Wild post-match celebrations taken in

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United and England legend – who is co-owner of the Florida-based franchise – saw seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi make an immediate impact for his new employers in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azil. The Argentine icon stepped off the bench in that contest to curl home a 94th-minute free-kick that wrapped up a 2-1 win – with Beckham involved in wild celebrations along with fellow A-listers such as Kim Kardashian and LeBron James. Becks hit the town afterwards and was caught on camera by his former pop star partner signing along to the Spice Girls hit ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victoria Beckham tagged the video of her husband singing with the message: “Just a casual night out in Miami!”

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami have invested heavily in Messi – along with his former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – and have every reason to celebrate as they look to the all-time great for inspiration in a season that currently has them sat at the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference.