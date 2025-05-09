How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Liverpool FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women host Liverpool Women at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the final round of the Women’s Super League.

The champions, Chelsea, are aiming to complete an unbeaten league season under Sonia Bompastor, with a trophy presentation set to follow the match. Liverpool, meanwhile, look to finish their campaign on a positive note after a mixed run of form, having slipped to sixth in the table and recently lost the Merseyside derby.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Liverpool C Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea FC Women vs Liverpool FC Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea will be without several key players for their season finale. Sophie Ingle remains sidelined as she continues her rehabilitation from an ACL injury and will depart the club after her contract expires. Kadeisha Buchanan, Sam Kerr, Femke Liefting, Lauren James, and goalkeeper Zecira Musovic are also ruled out, leaving Sonia Bompastor with limited options in both defense and attack.

Despite these absences, the squad is buoyed by their recent title-clinching form and will be determined to cap off an invincible campaign in front of their home fans.

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool are also managing a number of injuries ahead of the trip to London. Ceri Holland is ruled out with a leg problem sustained on international duty and will not feature, while Olivia Smith is back in contention after recovering from a hip injury.

Sofie Lundgaard, Hannah Silcock, Alejandra Bernabé, and Lucy Parry are all unavailable, and Leanne Kiernan is a doubt for the match. The return of Smith provides a timely boost for interim head coach Amber Whiteley, who will look to rally her depleted squad for a strong finish against the champions.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links