How to watch today's Auckland City vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Auckland City FC and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Auckland City FC and Boca Juniors meet in their final Group C fixture at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at GEODIS Park, Nashville, on Tuesday.

Boca Juniors face a must-win scenario, needing not only victory but also a significant goal-difference swing - and help from Bayern Munich against Benfica - to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage. Auckland City, already eliminated after heavy defeats, will be playing for pride and the chance to score their first goal of the tournament.

How to watch Auckland City FC vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Auckland and Boca will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Auckland City FC vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

The match will be played at GEODIS Park, Nashville, on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Auckland City FC team news

Auckland City are expected to persist with a 5-4-1 formation, led by striker Myer Bevan and supported by Dylan Manickum, the 2025 OFC Champions League player of the tournament.

The squad is largely available, with no major injuries or suspensions reported. A key decision for coach Ivan Vicelich will be in goal: Conor Tracey conceded 10 against Bayern, while Nathan Garrow made a record 10 saves versus Benfica. The defensive unit, featuring Murati, Boxall, Den Heijer, Mitchell, and Lobo, will be tasked with damage limitation against Boca's attack.

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo has several selection headaches. Veteran striker Edinson Cavani is fit enough to return to the bench after injury, but Miguel Merentiel—who has scored in both group games—should keep his starting role up front.

Boca are without center-back Nicolas Figal and midfielder Ander Herrera, both serving four-game bans after red cards against Benfica. Marcos Rojo has missed training, and defender Ayrton Costa is sidelined with a muscle strain, likely forcing Marco Pellegrino into the starting lineup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

