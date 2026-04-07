Video: Kane compounds Real Madrid's woes and equals his own record

Bayern Munich got off to a stunning start to the second half, throwing Real Madrid off balance on home soil in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Bernabéu.

The Bavarian side had ended the first half with a surprise goal in the 41st minute, scored by Colombian Luis Díaz whilst the Merengue defence was caught napping.

At the start of the second half, England’s Harry Kane added to the Royal side’s woes with a powerful, well-placed shot from outside the penalty area that found the back of goalkeeper Lunin’s net, to the astonishment of everyone present at the Bernabéu.

According to Squawka, Harry Kane cemented his status as the greatest English goalscorer in a single Champions League season.

It said: “The highest number of goals scored by an English player in a single season in the history of the Champions League is 11, set by Harry Kane in the 2024–25 season.

The network confirmed that Kane equalled this figure (11) today and needs just one more goal to break his own record.”

For its part, Opta added: “Harry Kane has scored or assisted in four consecutive Champions League matches against Real Madrid (two goals and two assists), which is the record for the longest run of matches against Los Blancos in the competition’s history.”

It confirmed that this feat had previously been achieved by Giovanni Elber (former Bayern star) in 2002 and Aubameyang, the former Dortmund star, in 2017.