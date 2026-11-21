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Organisers are formalising plans for the United States to stage the 2028 Copa America, with an official announcement anticipated soon. The tournament will mark the second straight edition of South America's premier international competition held on American soil.

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Confederations finalise joint hosting talks

According to The Athletic, all parties now expect the 2028 competition to return to the US following extensive discussions between CONMEBOL and CONCACAF that began in December 2025. Anonymous sources confirmed the host nation is not yet finalised, while Brazilian publication Globo also reported on Friday night that an announcement is imminent. Once confirmed, the US will have hosted three of the last five editions between 2016 and 2028.

Commercial success outweighs previous controversies

When the two confederations jointly organised the 2024 tournament, all 10 South American nations were joined by six CONCACAF guests: the US, Mexico, Canada, Panama, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Over 1.5 million supporters attended the 16-team event, which generated the majority of CONMEBOL's $319 million in national team competition revenue that year.

However, the 2024 edition also drew scrutiny. Players and coaches criticised stadium playing surfaces, while Argentina's 1-0 final win over Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium was delayed by roughly 80 minutes due to dangerous crowd issues. The hosts also exited at the group stage, leading Gregg Berhalter to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, who coached the team at the World Cup before joining Manchester United.

Packed calendar shapes summer scheduling

The report states that CONCACAF nations will again have a pathway to qualify in 2028, though the exact number of spots and qualification process remain unspecified. Scheduling will require careful coordination because Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics starting on July 14, 2028, the exact calendar date of the 2024 final, with the US football team set to compete under coach Steve Cherundolo.

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Fortunately, domestic league clashes should be avoided, as Major League Soccer switches to a European-style calendar from 2027-28, ending campaigns in late May. The tournament extends a remarkable run of major events in the US, following the 2025 Club World Cup, the 2026 World Cup, and a joint bid with Mexico, Jamaica and Costa Rica for the 2031 Women's World Cup.

Formal confirmation awaits confederation decision

Formal confirmation of the 2028 hosts is expected shortly, though a CONMEBOL press officer noted no official statement had yet been received and CONCACAF declined to comment. Meanwhile, the CONMEBOL council met on Friday to reiterate its backing for FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of upcoming elections. Next week will also see the joint 2031 Women's World Cup hosting bid officially confirmed.