Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an awkward bid to finish second in Bundesliga this season, Bayern Munich will take on Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday.

Having booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel's men are level on points with third-placed Stuttgart in the domestic circuit where the Bavarians last defeated FC Koln 2-0.

On the other hand, Union Berlin are at the risk of getting themselves involved in the relegation battle following back-to-back defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Alte Forsterei

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich will be played at Sadion An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Arena, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

Left wing-back Robin Gosens and midfielder Lucas Tousart are back from suspension, likely to reclaim their places from Alex Kral and Benedict Hollerbach respectively in the XI.

Goalkeeper Jakob Busk and defender Oluwaseum Ogbemudia are sidelined through injuries, while Yorbe Vertessen, Jerome Roussillon, Josip Juranovic and Rani Khedira emerge as doubts.

It is expected that Brendan Aaronson and Mikkel Kaufmann will continue as the front-two.

Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Vogt, Leite; Khedira; Trimmel, Tousart, Schafer, Gosens; Aaronson, Kaufmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Schwolow Defenders: Doekhi, Leite, Knoche, Vogt, Jaeckel,, Roussillon, Juranovic, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Engelbreth, Laidouni, Schafer, Haberer, Gosens, Aaronson Forwards: Volland, Vertessen, Hollerbach, Bedia, Kaufmann

Bayern Munich team news

The visitors would travel without the injured lot of Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic and Bouna Sarr.

Serge Gnabry, who missed the Champions League game in the midweek with a thigh problem, is likely to return to action subject a late fitness test.

With the focus now shifting to the European competition this season, Tuchel may look to rotate his squad, as the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Thomas Muller and Mathys Tel could get some game time on Saturday.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Tel; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 24, 2024 Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga February 26, 2023 Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga September 2, 2022 Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga March 19, 2022 Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga October 30, 2021 Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

