Unai Simon admits Thomas Tuchel's 'aggressive' England were superior to World Cup holders Spain after 3-2 Nations League defeat ends 43-game unbeaten run

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Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has conceded that Thomas Tuchel's England outclassed the reigning world champions during Sunday's 3-2 UEFA Nations League loss in Madrid. The thrilling defeat at the Metropolitano brought an end to La Roja's 43-match unbeaten streak in regulation play stretching back to March 2024.

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Goalkeeper concedes visitors outplayed hosts

Simon offered an honest assessment after the European and world champions suffered their first regulation-time loss since March 2024, setting aside their penalty shootout defeat to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League final. Inspired by Jude Bellingham, the visitors avoided the cautious approach that cost them in this summer's World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina in Atlanta. Instead, the Three Lions overwhelmed their hosts for an hour in Madrid.

Custodian praises intense English approach

England broke through just before half-time when captain Harry Kane converted his 93rd international goal from the penalty spot after being fouled by Pau Cubarsi. Ezri Konsa then headed in Declan Rice's 53rd-minute corner before Arsenal defender Ben White fired home an angled finish four minutes later to make it 3-0.

Speaking to Teledeporte TV afterwards, Simon admitted his side were second best: "Tonight, they were superior to us; they employed a very aggressive one-on-one approach. Of course, we needed to keep trying until the very end, and we did fight, but this serves as a lesson on what we need to improve. Since these aren't knockout stages yet, we can learn from this and aim to perform better in March."

Defensive standards slip after summer

Spain were handed a lifeline in the 65th minute when Jarell Quansah lost possession and Elliot Anderson was sent off for pulling back Lamine Yamal, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to convert the resulting spot-kick before Yamal crossed for substitute Nico Williams to score off the left post in the 75th minute.

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Addressing his team's recent defensive dip, Simon added: "Ever since the World Cup, we had been conceding very few chances - if we look at the 'expected goals' statistics that are popular these days. Gradually that figure has increased, and we've ended up conceding more. The intensity present at the World Cup isn't quite the same here; the game is played with more freedom, and we need to learn from our mistakes. It's better that this happens now, so we can improve in March."

March quarter-finals await both nations

Despite Spain's late siege, England goalkeeper James Trafford produced a string of fine saves in the final 15 minutes to preserve the victory and secure top spot in the group. Tuchel's men now advance to March's Nations League quarter-finals as group winners following the finest display of the German's reign. Meanwhile, Spain progress as runners-up and must tighten up defensively before the spring knockout ties begin.