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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoEngland
Wembley
team-logoCroatia
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Tom Sanderson
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England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A game preview: Team news and injury latest

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between England and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Wembley

Today's game between England and Croatia will kick off at 19:45 on Nov 12, 2026.

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How to watch England vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England vs Croatia Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
England crest
England
ENG
Formation
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
4-2-3-1
J. PickfordJ. PickfordD. BurnD. BurnL. HallL. HallJ. QuansahJ. QuansahJ. HillJ. HillD. RiceD. RiceA. GordonA. GordonJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamE. AndersonE. AndersonR. NgumohaR. NgumohaH. KaneH. KaneD. LivakovicD. LivakovicD. Caleta-CarD. Caleta-CarL. VuskovicL. VuskovicJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolJ. StanisicJ. StanisicM. PasalicM. PasalicN. VlasicN. VlasicM. KovacicM. KovacicM. BaturinaM. BaturinaL. ModricL. ModricA. BudimirA. Budimir
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
4-2-3-1
England

Starting XI

Croatia

Manager

  • T. Tuchel
  • S. Bilic

Form

ENG

ENG - Form

FRA
W4-6
ESP
L2-3
CZE
W0-2
CRO
W0-7
CZE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CRO

CRO - Form

POR
L2-1
CZE
W1-2
ESP
L4-1
ENG
L0-7
ESP
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/16
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EnglandDrawCroatia
4
1
0
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
England badge
England
ENG
7
FT
World Cup
England badge
England
ENG
4
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
2
FT
European Championship
England badge
England
ENG
1
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
England badge
England
ENG
2
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
England badge
England
ENG
0
FT
14Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpainSpainESP
4400125+712
W
W
W
W
2
EnglandEnglandENG
4301143+119
W
W
W
L
3
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
4103414-103
L
L
L
W
4
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
4004210-80
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Croatia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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