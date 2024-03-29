Tottenham vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town will make the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Champions League-chasing Spurs this Saturday in the Premier League.

Spurs went into the international break with a whimper as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 at Fulham.

The hosts, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League, six points ahead of Manchester United and three behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, can still move into the Premier League's top four momentarily at least if they can overcome the Hatters on Saturday.

Luton, on the other hand, sit 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone. They are riding on a five-game winless run and need three points in their fight for survival.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Luton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Luton Town will be played at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live Updates

The game will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Key defender Micky van de Ven is Tottenham's primary injury concern, having sustained a hamstring issue before the break. There is no fresh update on the Dutchman's availability or the extent of the injury, but head coach Ange Postecoglou has already expressed confidence that he would not miss much action.

Striker Richarlison is available again, but Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are all sidelined.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin, Whiteman Defenders: Romero, Porro, Drăguşin, Royal, Udogie, van de Ven, Davies Midfielders: Maddison, Lo Celso, Sarr, Kulusevski, Bissouma, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Gil, Solomon, Skipp, Sessegnon Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Johnson

Luton team news

Luton's injury list is as large as anybody's at the moment, with Rob Edwards currently without as many as ten first-team players.

Thomas Lockyer, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo, Dan Potts, Josep Johnson, Jacob Brown and Pelly Mpanzu all ruled out for this weekend. However, in a huge boost, Alfie Doughty, Gabriel Osho, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mads Andersen could return to the squad.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris, Chong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Osho, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 7, 2023 Luton Town 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

Useful links