How to watch today’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on November 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Timberwolves have a 5-3 record against the Western Conference groups, but they have a 1-4 record against teams that are above .500. The Dallas Mavericks have struggled as well, finishing 1-7 in Western Conference competition and 1-2 in games settled by three points or less.

Minnesota's offense is shooting 13.8 three-pointers per game, 2.3 more than Dallas' average of 11.5. In contrast, the Mavericks score 111.3 points a game, which is 4.5 fewer compared to the 115.8 points the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in a high-voltage NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 47.6% from the field and 85.7% from the free-throw line while scoring 27.3 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 9.6 rebounds per game, comprising 6.8 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle is averaging 2.6 turnovers and 6.2 assists per 33.6 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Terrence Shannon Jr. Foot injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

D'Angelo Russell averages 22.0 minutes per game, averaging 4.9 assists and 2.2 turnovers.

Daniel Gafford is shooting 64.6% from the field and averaging 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Cooper Flagg averages 15.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Dante Exum Knee injury Day-to-Day G, Ryan Nembhard Knee injury Day-to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Timberwolves and the Mavericks have split the last five games in their recent head-to-head series, which has been fiercely contested. Minnesota has demonstrated its ability to defeat Dallas in close games by winning three of the meetings, including close wins of 115-114 in January 2025 and 105-100 in May 2024.

The Mavericks can dominate when performing at a high level, as evidenced by their victories, which include a 120-114 victory in October 2024 and a 124-103 blowout in May 2024.

This pattern suggests that the next game may be another close contest, with Dallas' scoring prowess and the Timberwolves' perimeter shooting likely deciding the result.

Date Results Jan 23, 2025 Timberwolves 115-114 Mavericks Dec 26, 2024 Timberwolves 105-99 Mavericks Oct 30, 2024 Mavericks 120-114 Timberwolves May 31, 2024 Mavericks 124-103 Timberwolves May 29, 2024 Timberwolves 105-100 Mavericks

