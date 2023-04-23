Thomas Tuchel backed by Bayern after nightmare start to his tenure as Oliver Kahn blames players for Mainz defeat

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has defended Thomas Tuchel after his team's defeat to Mainz and criticised the players.

Tuchel beaten three times already at Bayern

Team knocked off top of table

Kahn still backing new manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel suffered his third defeat since taking over as Bayern boss on Saturday, as his team were beaten 3-1 by Mainz. Bayern have now gone four games without a win in all competitions but Tuchel has been backed by Kahn, who thinks the players should take the blame for the loss at Mainz.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thomas Tuchel is the last person we need to talk about now. He is doing everything he can to help the boys progress," he told reporters. "There are 11 men on the pitch who have to work hard to achieve the goals of this club. What the team showed on the pitch is not enough."

Kahn was particularly critical of Bayern's second-half showing. The Bavarian giants shipped three goals in 14 minutes as Mainz came from 1-0 down to secure all three points.

"We played a catastrophic second half," he added. "Who was the team that wants to become champions? It will be very difficult to become champions with such performances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern's defeat has handed the title initiative to Borussia Dortmund once again. Edin Terzic's side moved to the top of the table, one point ahead of Bayern, after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0. Both teams now have just five games left to play.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund can extend their lead to four points on Friday with a win at Bochum. Bayern do not play again until Sunday when they take on Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena.