Who should Wrexham try to sign this summer?

After signing Ben Foster, are there any other forgotten former top-flight players you would you love to see join the team in 2023-24?

Ben Foster, the former Manchester United goalkeeper and vlogger extraordinaire, was an excellent choice to assist Wrexham's promotion charge while giving them another avenue to connect with new fans.

This summer, with perhaps a bit more money available to spend after securing promotion, who should the club turn to as they pad their squad?

There are so many big personalities and cult heroes near the ends of their career who perhaps want to have a fun final season before bowing out. Just imagine Mario Balotelli or Zlatan Ibrahimovic smashing 50 goals in League Two for a nice laugh and appearance on Welcome to Wrexham!

Entertain us with your best ideas - both the funny and the logical - for Wrexham to sign this summer in the comments below! 👇