Sunderland vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sunderland will take on Preston in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day. The hosts will be looking to climb up the table seventh place and start 2024 with a win.
Sunderland's form has not been great. They are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Rotherham and will want to start things off on the right note this year. Preston's recent run has been worse - they have just two wins in their last nine matches and will be hopeful of a positive result away from home.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sunderland vs Preston North End kick-off time
|Date:
|January 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Monday, with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.
How to watch Sunderland vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform, as well as YouTube, after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
Beale is expected to make adjustments to his Sunderland lineup, with Abdoullah Ba poised to fill the position vacated by Patrick Roberts on the right flank following his early substitution against Rotherham.
Players such as Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, and Bradley Dack are all expected to continue being unavailable.
Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Seelt, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume; Ekwah, Neil; Ba, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Bishop
|Defenders:
|Ballard, Pembele, Seelt, Hume, Alese
|Midfielders:
|Evans, Bellingham, Roberts, O'Nien, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Neil, Matete, Rigg, Ekwah
|Forwards:
|Semedo, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Bennette
Preston North End team news
Ben Woodburn and Ched Evans might be considered for roles in Preston's attacking lineup, but Emil Riis won't be immediately considered for a starting position, despite his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury.
Preston manager Lowe faces the decision of whether to stick with his new 4-3-3 formation, deviating from the back three setup he has predominantly used this season.
Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Potts, Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, Whiteman, McCann; Holmes, Evans, Millar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Woodman, Cornell
|Defenders:
|Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson
|Midfielders:
|Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen
|Forwards:
|Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2023
|Preston North End 2 - 1 Sunderland
|Championship
|May 2023
|Preston North End 0 - 3 Sunderland
|Championship
|October 2022
|Sunderland 0 - 0 Preston North End
|Championship
|March 2018
|Sunderland 0 - 2 Preston North End
|Championship
|September 2017
|Preston North End 2 - 2 Sunderland
|Championship