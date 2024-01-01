This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sunderland vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Stadium of Light
How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Preston North End, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sunderland will take on Preston in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day. The hosts will be looking to climb up the table seventh place and start 2024 with a win.

Sunderland's form has not been great. They are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Rotherham and will want to start things off on the right note this year. Preston's recent run has been worse - they have just two wins in their last nine matches and will be hopeful of a positive result away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sunderland vs Preston North End kick-off time

Date:January 1, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30pm GMT
Venue:Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Monday, with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.

How to watch Sunderland vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform, as well as YouTube, after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Beale is expected to make adjustments to his Sunderland lineup, with Abdoullah Ba poised to fill the position vacated by Patrick Roberts on the right flank following his early substitution against Rotherham.

Players such as Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, and Bradley Dack are all expected to continue being unavailable.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Seelt, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume; Ekwah, Neil; Ba, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patterson, Bishop
Defenders:Ballard, Pembele, Seelt, Hume, Alese
Midfielders:Evans, Bellingham, Roberts, O'Nien, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Neil, Matete, Rigg, Ekwah
Forwards:Semedo, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Bennette

Preston North End team news

Ben Woodburn and Ched Evans might be considered for roles in Preston's attacking lineup, but Emil Riis won't be immediately considered for a starting position, despite his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury.

Preston manager Lowe faces the decision of whether to stick with his new 4-3-3 formation, deviating from the back three setup he has predominantly used this season.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Potts, Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, Whiteman, McCann; Holmes, Evans, Millar

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Woodman, Cornell
Defenders:Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson
Midfielders:Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen
Forwards:Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2023Preston North End 2 - 1 SunderlandChampionship
May 2023Preston North End 0 - 3 SunderlandChampionship
October 2022Sunderland 0 - 0 Preston North EndChampionship
March 2018Sunderland 0 - 2 Preston North EndChampionship
September 2017Preston North End 2 - 2 SunderlandChampionship

