Sunderland vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Leicester City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday. Leicester are leading the standings with 78 points from 35 games, three points above second-placed Ipswich Town. Sunderland are currently 10th in the table and will be hoping to climb up the table with more wins in the bag.

Sunderland have lost their last four games in a row and will be desperate to end that run with a positive result at home. However, taking on the league leaders will be a monumental task.

What will help the hosts is the league leaders' recent form which has seen the Foxes pick up just one win in four matches across all competitions.

Sunderland vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland will be without Corry Evans, Patrick Roberts, and Niall Huggins for the foreseeable future, and they've also lost their leading scorer, Jack Clarke, to an ankle injury that could see him sidelined for as much as six weeks.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde; Styles, Ekwah, Neil, Mundle; Bellingham, Semedo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Hume Midfielders: Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Rigg, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Embleton Forwards: Rusyn, Burstow, Semedo, Mundle

Leicester City team news

On Leicester's side, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains out of action, and with Dennis Praet and Ricardo Pereira both suffering from hamstring injuries, Enzo Maresca's selection choices are further limited.

However, the Foxes will see the return of Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard, who is back in contention after completing a suspension.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Akgun, Mavididi; Daka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/10/23 Leicester City 1 - 0 Sunderland Championship 05/04/17 Leicester City 2 - 0 Sunderland Premier League 03/12/16 Sunderland 2 - 1 Leicester City Premier League 10/04/16 Sunderland 0 - 2 Leicester City Premier League 08/08/15 Leicester City 4 - 2 Sunderland Premier League

