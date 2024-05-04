Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart will look to close the gap between themselves and second-placed Bayern Munich on the Bundesliga standings table when the two sides face off at the MHPArena on Saturday.

Both sides qualified for Champions League football next season, with the Bavarians riding on a five-point lead over Die Roten in the domestic circuit following a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Thomas Tuchel's men come into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, Stuttgart will look to return to winning ways after registering a 2-2 league draw with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm BST Venue: MHPArena

The Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich will be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Arena, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

The hosts' boss Sebastian Hoeness will be without Nikolas Nartey, Josha Vagnoman, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Samuele di Benedetto due to injuries, while Roberto Massimo remains a doubt.

Besides, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Enzo Millot are suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Angelo Stiller - who served his one-match ban against Leverkusen - is in line to replace Millot in midfield, while Hiroki Ito can come in for Mittelstadt at left-back.

Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is set to face his parent club, with Deniz Undav and Serhou Guirassy partnered in attack.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stergiou, Rouault, Anton, Ito; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; Undav, Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock Defenders: Ito, Anton, Stergiou, Rouault, Stergiou, Stenzel Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund Forwards: Guirassy, Silas, Leweling, Undav

Bayern Munich team news

Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Tarek Buchmann all continue to nurse their respective injuries, while Tuchel would take a cautious approach with Matthijs de Ligt as the midfielder is yet to completely recover from a knee issue.

While a number of players will be rested in lieu of the upcoming Champions League game against Real Madrid, the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza will all be pushing for a start.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Tel; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 17, 2023 Bayern Munich 3-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga March 4, 2023 Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 10, 2022 Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart Bundesliga May 8, 2022 Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart Bundesliga December 14, 2021 Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

