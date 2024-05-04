Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Stuttgart will look to close the gap between themselves and second-placed Bayern Munich on the Bundesliga standings table when the two sides face off at the MHPArena on Saturday.
Both sides qualified for Champions League football next season, with the Bavarians riding on a five-point lead over Die Roten in the domestic circuit following a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
While Thomas Tuchel's men come into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, Stuttgart will look to return to winning ways after registering a 2-2 league draw with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|MHPArena
The Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich will be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.
It will kick off at 2:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Arena, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Stuttgart team news
The hosts' boss Sebastian Hoeness will be without Nikolas Nartey, Josha Vagnoman, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Samuele di Benedetto due to injuries, while Roberto Massimo remains a doubt.
Besides, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Enzo Millot are suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Angelo Stiller - who served his one-match ban against Leverkusen - is in line to replace Millot in midfield, while Hiroki Ito can come in for Mittelstadt at left-back.
Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is set to face his parent club, with Deniz Undav and Serhou Guirassy partnered in attack.
Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stergiou, Rouault, Anton, Ito; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; Undav, Guirassy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock
|Defenders:
|Ito, Anton, Stergiou, Rouault, Stergiou, Stenzel
|Midfielders:
|Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund
|Forwards:
|Guirassy, Silas, Leweling, Undav
Bayern Munich team news
Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Tarek Buchmann all continue to nurse their respective injuries, while Tuchel would take a cautious approach with Matthijs de Ligt as the midfielder is yet to completely recover from a knee issue.
While a number of players will be rested in lieu of the upcoming Champions League game against Real Madrid, the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza will all be pushing for a start.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Tel; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 17, 2023
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|March 4, 2023
|Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|September 10, 2022
|Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|May 8, 2022
|Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|December 14, 2021
|Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga