'You still haven't seen the best version of me' - Bradley Barcola makes honest admission over slow start at Liverpool

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Bradley Barcola has admitted that Liverpool supporters are yet to see the best of him following his big-money summer move from Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward has struggled for consistency since arriving at Anfield, with all three of his goals coming in one game, but insists things are improving all the time as his new team-mates learn how to make the most of his strengths.

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Barcola admits he is not yet at his best for Liverpool

Barcola joined the Reds for £123 million from Champions League holders PSG in a deal many saw as a major coup. However, he has struggled to impress regularly so far, with all three of his goals for the club coming in the 6-3 win away to LASK.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Barcola conceded that he is still finding his feet in England. "No, I don't think I'm at my best yet," he said. "You still haven't seen the best version of me. On top of that, we're working with my team-mates so that they can make the most of my strengths."

Barcola confident understanding with team-mates will grow

The 24-year-old believes his best form will follow once he and his new colleagues are fully on the same wavelength, and he insists there are already clear signs of progress during his early months in the Premier League.

"So yes, I think once we really develop that understanding, things will get much better," Barcola continued. "And I think things are improving all the time. People are beginning to understand my style of play much better. I think it's going much better."

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Barcola explains why it was the right time to leave PSG

Barcola made the big decision to depart PSG in order to be a regular starter at Liverpool, and he opened up on opting for a new challenge. "For me, it was the right time to leave PSG," he added. "I spent so many great years there and I won an enormous amount of trophies. But it was time. It was quite difficult because, over there, it was a real family. We'd built something very special together.

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"On top of that, it was very difficult to leave and say goodbye to my team-mates. But ultimately, that's just how football is. Ever since I was young, I always had the ambition of playing in the Premier League. When a club like Liverpool comes calling, it's a great thing. I didn't have any doubts and I just knew I had to come here. I'm happy to be here, and I hope things go well for PSG."

What next for Barcola at Liverpool?

Liverpool will need far more from Barcola to justify his £123m fee, in terms of both end product and all-round influence. So far, he has been reluctant to run at defenders and use his blistering pace, which points to a lack of confidence.

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Barcola is also yet to link up seamlessly with his team-mates, and the Reds will hope the understanding he speaks of arrives sooner rather than later.