Steven Gerrard emerges as frontrunner for Burnley job after Nicky Hayen sacking as former Rangers boss eyed for management return

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Steven Gerrard has emerged as the frontrunner to become Burnley's new manager after the Clarets sacked Nicky Hayen following a heavy 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City. The former Aston Villa and Rangers boss has been out of the dugout since leaving Al-Ettifaq in January 2025, but he could now return to take charge of a club stuck in the Championship relegation zone.

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Gerrard installed as favourite for Burnley job

Gerrard has been installed as the favourite to replace Hayen at Turf Moor, with BetVictor pricing the 46-year-old at 4/1 to take the reins. Burnley parted ways with the Belgian on Saturday after a heavy 4-1 defeat at Lincoln, just 14 games after appointing him in the summer.

Hayen managed only one win from his 12 league matches in charge, leaving Burnley languishing in the Championship relegation zone following their demotion from the Premier League last season. The Clarets are now back in the market for a new head coach just months after their last appointment.

Dyche and Bellamy among Gerrard's rivals for Burnley role

Gerrard is closely pursued in the betting by Dave Challinor, Rob Edwards and Sean Dyche, who are all priced at 6/1. Two other former Liverpool favourites also feature among the contenders, with current Wales boss Craig Bellamy available at 10/1 and Robbie Keane listed as an outsider at 16/1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-Tottenham manager Thomas Frank are also priced at 16/1. Gerrard was linked with the Burnley vacancy over the summer, too, after Scott Parker left Turf Moor following the club's relegation, but Hayen was eventually handed the job instead.

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Gerrard 'really happy' away from management

Gerrard, who won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021 and also managed Aston Villa, has not been in a dugout since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in January 2025. Speaking on the Open Goal podcast earlier in October, he said: "At the moment I am happy, I am doing TV with TNT. I have signed a new deal. I have got some other bits and bobs that I do, some commercial stuff.

"I became a grandad a year ago. I'm loving being around the family, I get enough time off. My work life balance is great. I've had quite a few offers and chats with teams and stuff but at the moment I am really happy with what I am doing."

Can Burnley tempt Gerrard back to the dugout?

Burnley will now look to appoint Hayen's successor as they try to climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Gerrard opted against a return to Rangers last year, and his comments suggest the Clarets could face a battle to lure him away from his punditry role with TNT Sports.