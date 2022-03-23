Awesome stat shows Arsenal legend Henry has best goal involvements ratio in Premier League history - ahead of Aguero & Salah

Stephen Darwin
Getty Images

The Frenchman is seventh in the all-time list of top scorers in England's top flight but does revealing stat put him ahead of his rivals as the best?

Thierry Henry will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League - but is there an argument he should be at the very top of the pile?

An incredible stat released by Opta has revealed that, despite only being seventh in the all-time list of the league's top scorers with 175 goals, he is out in front in terms of goal involvements in the least number of minutes, excluding penalties.

