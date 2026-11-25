Team News & Squad Latest

Sporting boss Paulo Fonseca has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the game. The projected XI features Rui Silva in goal, with Goncalo Inacio, Eduardo Quaresma and Maximiliano Araujo in defence and Luis Suarez and Fotis Ioannidis leading the attack.

Manchester United also have no injuries or suspensions listed. Mauricio Pochettino's projected XI has Senne Lammens in goal, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro in defence, and Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the forward positions. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting CP vs Manchester United Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Manchester United travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Wednesday evening to face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Sporting arrive in superb form under Paulo Fonseca. They have won all five of their latest matches, including a 1-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe and a 4-0 Taca de Portugal win over Uniao Serra last weekend.

The defence has been the foundation. The Lisbon side have conceded just once in those five games.

United are in far shakier shape. Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, a result that followed losses to Chelsea and Bournemouth and a wild 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

There is one bright spot on the European stage. United beat Roma 3-2 earlier this month, and Pochettino will need that kind of spirit to take anything from a testing night in Portugal.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel and kick-off time.

Form

Sporting have been close to flawless, winning all five of their recent matches. They scored 10 goals and conceded only one, and they have kept a clean sheet in four of the five. The latest result was a 4-0 win over Uniao Serra in the Taca de Portugal, and they also won 1-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

United's record reads one win, one draw and three defeats. They scored seven and conceded 15 across those games. The latest result was Sunday's 4-0 loss at Liverpool, and the best was the 3-2 win over Roma in Europe. The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa also showed how open they have been at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meetings came in the 2007 Champions League group stage, when United won 2-1 at home on 27 November. They also won 1-0 in Lisbon that September. United took both games on a 3-1 aggregate, so Sporting are still looking for a first win in this series.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sporting sit 12th and United are 19th. That leaves the hosts firmly in contention for a strong finish, while United need a result in Lisbon to ease the pressure on their campaign.