Southampton vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will take on Preston in the Championship at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday. The Saints are fourth in the standings, eight points behind league leaders Ipswich Town. Preston are further down in tenth, hoping to climb up the standings with only a few more matchdays to go.

Southampton will be hoping to make it three wins in a row at home, after consecutive wins against Coventry City and Watford. Preston have not been too bad either, with just two defeats in their last six matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs Preston kick-off time

Date: April 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Southampton vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Russell Martin faces no new injury woes, but might consider shuffling his starting lineup after fielding the same players in two consecutive matches, especially as his team enters another week with two games.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; S. Armstrong, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Adams, A. Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Bree Midfielders: Sulemana, Aribo, Brooks, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Rothwell Forwards: Adams, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart

Preston team news

Ryan Lowe, following the match against Norwich City, disclosed that midfielder Ali McCann is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a thigh injury.

On a positive note, Preston North End welcomed the return of Alan Browne and Ryan Ledson this past weekend, and Ched Evans played for the first time since January.

However, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts, and Liam Millar are all anticipated to be unavailable.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Whiteman; Holmes, Frokjaer-Jensen, Taylor, Millar; Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Taylor, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 Preston North End 2 - 2 Southampton Championship 20/07/19 Preston North End 1 - 3 Southampton Friendly 22/09/11 Southampton 2 - 1 Preston North End League Cup 21/02/09 Southampton 3 - 1 Preston North End Championship 01/11/08 Preston North End 2 - 3 Southampton Championship

Useful links