Solskjaer suggests Klopp is to blame for Manchester United not getting penalties

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted comments from Jurgen Klopp are the reason why his side are being awarded fewer penalties.

Klopp suggested United recieve a disproportionate number of spot-kicks in comparison to his Liverpool team, which Solskjaer feels is a reason behind his side no longer getting as many.

While not mentioning the Reds boss by name, Solskjaer clearly alluded to Klopp in his comments at his press conference on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

What was said?

Solskjaer was asked if he was concerned United would not get as many penalty decisions now Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the league.

The Norwegian felt his side should have had three penalties in the league win against West Ham last weekend and another in the Carabao Cup defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday, however, neither the on-pitch referee nor the VAR (in the league game) deemed the incidents worthy of a spot-kick.

"We just have to hope that we get what we deserve. We should have had three pens in the last two games," Solskjaer said.

"There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give.

"Surely I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on. We just have to leave it up to the refs and hopefully they’ll make the right calls very soon."

What did Klopp say?

This isn't the first time Solskjaer has suggested the Liverpool manager's comments have had an impact on referees.

Klopp was aggrieved his side weren't awarded a spot-kick in their league defeat to Southampton in January and said at the time: "I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years.

"I've no idea if that's my fault, or how that can happen. But it's no excuse for the performance. We cannot change it, we have to respect the decisions."

What are the statistics?

Since Klopp made his comments United have been awarded seven penalties in all competitions while Liverpool have had three. Solskjaer's side have yet to be given a penalty this season while Liverpool have had two, one in the league and one in the Champions League.

Since Solskjaer took over in December 2018, United have been awarded 49 penalties to Liverpool’s 22 in all competitions.

