Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Neymar Sr.Getty
Adhe Makayasa

Santos appoint Neymar's father as new club CEO until December with automatic three-year extension clause ahead of presidential election

Follow GOAL on Google

Santos have appointed Neymar Sr as their new chief executive officer with immediate effect on an initial contract running until the end of December. The 61-year-old businessman's deal includes an automatic renewal for the 2027-2029 term should incumbent president Marcelo Teixeira win next month's club election.

Advertisement

Executive role bolsters boardroom hierarchy

First reported on Friday by journalist Lucas Musetti and subsequently confirmed by ESPN Brasil, the appointment places Neymar Sr directly below Teixeira in the club's leadership structure. Internally, the move represents a clear show of support from the forward's family towards the current administration, even though Teixeira has yet to formally announce his candidacy for the December 12 ballot. 

Despite his high-ranking executive remit, the newcomer will not encroach upon football director Alexandre Mattos, who maintains complete control over sporting operations.

Official statement outlines dual responsibilities

Confirming the 61-year-old's arrival on Friday afternoon, an official club statement read: "[Neymar Sr] will collaborate directly with the club's management, participating in the oversight and integration of different areas, including football, marketing, and new business ventures.

"In addition to his duties as CEO, Neymar Sr will also serve as president of the Instituto Meninos da Vila, which will focus on discovering new talent and connecting with club legends."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Commercial partnership clears transfer ban

Prior to taking up his formal boardroom post, the businessman had already forged close financial ties with the Brazilian club through his agency, NR Sports. His company recently arranged an immediate R$12 million (£1.6m / $2.1m) cash injection that allowed the Peixe to pay off an overdue debt to French side AS Monaco and lift a FIFA transfer ban.

Related Topics

Next matches
COR

COR

Serie A

18 Nov 2026

SAN

SAN

In exchange for that financial assistance, the board handed over shirt sponsorship spaces that were subsequently sold on the commercial market. Furthermore, NR Sports and other corporate partners are helping fund a R$13.5m (£1.8m / 2.3m) project-costing R4.5m (£600k / $780k) per surface - to modernise three pitches at Vila Belmiro and the training ground.

Pitch upgrades precede domestic return

Pitch specialists World Sports have already been cleared to begin relaying the first training surface on November 20 while the first-team squad navigate their closing Campeonato Brasileiro fixtures. Following the November international break, Santos return to domestic action away at Coritiba on November 18.

Advertisement

Off the pitch, all eyes will remain on the December 12 presidential vote to see if Neymar Sr's tenure extends until 2029.

Written byAdhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

View Author Profile