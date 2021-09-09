The Portuguese says he is determined to enjoy the same kind of success at Old Trafford that he enjoyed in his first stint between 2003 and 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he could stay at Manchester United for the next "three or four years", with the £20 million ($28m) summer signing declaring that he's back to "win again".

United completed one of the most surprising transfers in recent history when re-signing Ronaldo from Juventus on deadline day, tying the 36-year-old down to a one-year deal with the option of an extra year.

Ronaldo has now outlined his ambitions after returning to the club where he initially became one of the biggest superstars in world football, while also suggesting that he could remain on their books through to 2025.

What's been said?

The Portuguese was interviewed by former team-mate Wes Brown on MUTV ahead of his potential second debut against Newcastle on Saturday, and gave a strong answer when quizzed on whether he can help bring the team's five-year wait for silverware to an end.

“This is why I am here,” said Ronaldo. "I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.



“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.



“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

What did Ronaldo achieve in his first spell at United?

United only spent £12m to sign Ronaldo from Sporting in 2003, which turned out to be a bargain as he went on to help the club win eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The mercurial frontman scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Red Devils in total, and also won the first of his five Ballon d'Or awards at Old Trafford - with the other four gathered after his move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Will Ronaldo start against Newcastle?

Ronaldo showed off his predatory instincts once again by scoring two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland last week, but also picked up a suspension after being shown a yellow card.

The ex-Juve talisman returned to Manchester early as a result, and after observing a five-day quarantine period, linked up with his new teammates for training on Tuesday.

Ronaldo could, therefore, make a strong claim for a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI against Newcastle, but will face competition from the likes of Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

