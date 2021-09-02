Ronaldo handed No. 7 at Manchester United

The former Juventus and Real Madrid has received his favourite number, with Edinson Cavani moving to No. 21 to accommodate him

Manchester United have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will don his favourite No. 7 shirt for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Ronaldo's blockbuster return to Old Trafford from Juventus was one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window.

And the club have now unveiled his new shirt, inherited from Edinson Cavani, who switches to 21, as he awaits a second 'debut' with the Red Devils.

What was said?

"Manchester United can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic no.7 shirt after returning to Old Trafford," the club explained in a statement published on its official website.

"The Portuguese superstar famously wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell at United and we can now confirm that Ronaldo will have it on his back once again.



"In his first six seasons at the club, between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals, winning nine trophies including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

"As we all know, the no. 7 is a special number in the history of United.

"It has previously been worn by club icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now, it returns to the man who succeeded Beckham in it, Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo inherits the number from Edinson Cavani, who wore the shirt last season and in our away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.



"As our new signing is allocated no.7, El Matador will switch to no.21, the same number our prolific striker wears for the Uruguayan national team."

When will Ronaldo make his bow?

Now his number has been confirmed, attentions will now turn to when Ronaldo will retake the field for United.

While he has made just one short cameo at club level so far in 2020-21, coming off the bench in Juventus' Serie A opener, Wednesday's two-goal turn against Ireland for Portugal showed that there are no doubts over the 36-year-old's fitness.

Furthermore, the striker has secured early release from international duty as he is suspended for Portugal's next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, heightening hopes that the first match of this second spell will come sooner rather than later.

"United’s first fixture after the international break, in which Ronaldo could make his return to Old Trafford, is at home to Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September," the club added.

"We are all excited to see our returning no. 7 in action at the Theatre of Dreams once again."

