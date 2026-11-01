'It was just a solution!' – Ronald Araujo opens up on famous header tackle and Liverpool growth

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Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo believes the team can still raise their performance levels despite winning five consecutive matches in all competitions. The Uruguayan also reflected on his famous header tackle against Brighton ahead of Sunday's clash with Premier League champions Arsenal.

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Araujo confident as Liverpool build five-game winning streak

Liverpool host Premier League champions Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday seeking to extend their winning run to six matches in all competitions. Andoni Iraola's side enter the fixture following a midweek penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Ronald Araujo, who earned Player of the Match honors against Brighton, believes the squad is making significant strides.

The Uruguayan defender insists the team has not yet reached its full potential.

Araujo insists Liverpool can raise standards further

Speaking ahead of the encounter against Mikel Arteta's side, Araujo highlighted the squad's growth under Iraola. "There's no doubt we're in a good moment. Personally, I'm convinced about the team that we have," Araujo stated.

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"Perhaps we didn't get the best of starts but, given the team that we have and the work and the philosophy the manager has for us, I was convinced that the team would continue to grow."

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"We're in that development phase and it's great because that means that there is still room for improvement... We can't be satisfied," he added.

Defender reflects on viral header tackle against Brighton

Araujo addressed his now-famous header tackle made while grounded during Liverpool's recent 2-0 league win over Brighton. "Ultimately, it was just a solution. I'd thrown myself on the ground and I used my head," Araujo explained with a smile.

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"I'm very passionate and that's how I live football – I've been that way always... Whatever I need to do to help the team, I need to be prepared to do it."

"Given I'd gone to ground and the ball was there, I used my head and got a touch on the ball. It was brilliant but that's part of my job," he added.

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Reds prepare for stern Arsenal challenge

Araujo acknowledged the test awaiting Liverpool against the reigning league champions at Anfield.

"It's a tough game. We're going to be playing against the Premier League champions, Champions League finalists... But we also have our own weapons," Araujo noted.

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Liverpool focus on securing three vital points in front of home supporters.