Roma refuse to release Nahuel Molina for international duty despite reduced FIFA suspension

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Roma have taken a firm stance regarding Nahuel Molina by blocking his late call-up to the Argentina national team for the upcoming international break. Despite a significant reduction in the defender's FIFA suspension, the Giallorossi have opted to keep the player at the Trigoria training base.

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Stance over international selection

The Giallorossi have reportedly informed the Argentine Football Association that they will not permit Molina to join the national team squad this week, according to Football Italia. This decision comes as a surprise to many, given that the defender is technically available for a portion of the upcoming international window.

While Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was keen to include the full-back in his plans, the timing of the request seems to have played a significant role in Roma's refusal. The Italian side has stood its ground, insisting that the player must report for training with his club teammates on Wednesday.

Reduced FIFA suspension details

The background to this situation involves a significant disciplinary ruling from FIFA. Molina was initially hit with a seven-match ban and a hefty $77,000 fine for violent conduct at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final, which saw Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in extra-time. His teammate and former Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes was also sanctioned, receiving a 10-match ban and a $90,000 fine.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Molina's ban had been reduced from seven matches to four. The right-back has already made significant progress in serving his suspension, sitting out Argentina's trio of friendly victories against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin in October. With those three games already accounted for, he now has only one match remaining on his revised four-game ban.

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Upcoming Argentina fixtures

Argentina are scheduled to participate in two high-profile international friendlies during the November break. They are set to face off against continental rivals Uruguay before taking on Costa Rica. Despite his eligibility for the second fixture, Roma feel it is in the best interests of both the player and the club to avoid long-haul travel.

Scaloni's squad continues to lean heavily on Italian top-flight talent, with seven Serie A representatives included in the latest Argentina roster as the team moves past the summer's drama. Among the call-ups are Molina's Roma colleagues Leonardo Balerdi, Matias Soule, and Santiago Castro, ensuring the Giallorossi remain well-represented alongside Como duo Nico Paz and Maxi Perrone, Parma's Mariano Troilo, and Fiorentina's Franco Mastantuono.

Molina's key role in Roma's title push

On the club front, Molina has made 12 appearances for Roma across all competitions this season, scoring once in the Champions League and providing two assists in Serie A. His contributions have helped the Giallorossi build a strong domestic campaign, with Roma currently sitting third in the Serie A table on 27 points, just two points behind league leaders Lazio.