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Adhe Makayasa

Real Madrid and Barcelona unite to express condolences after tragic Spain train crash kills at least 10 people

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Spanish football heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona have put their fierce domestic rivalry aside to issue messages of solidarity following a fatal high-speed rail collision in central Spain on Wednesday morning. At least 10 passengers lost their lives when two services crashed near the town of Urda in the province of Toledo.

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Spanish giants mourn rail tragedy

Both Clasico clubs quickly offered their support to the bereaved families and injured passengers after the early-morning disaster unfolded south of Madrid on the line connecting the capital with Seville. The crash involved a state-run Renfe AVE train carrying 397 people and a private Iryo service with 147 passengers on board. Two Iryo carriages plunged down an embankment after one train struck the rear of the stationary service ahead.

Catalan club sends heartfelt support

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, firefighters from neighbouring towns rushed to the scene alongside three medical helicopters and two mobile intensive care units, while Madrid's mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida confirmed on X that the capital had also dispatched emergency crews.

The mayor of nearby Urda, Manuel Galan, told public broadcaster TVE that civil protection officials had asked the municipality to prepare a local sports pavilion to shelter survivors.

Addressing the disaster in a statement on X, Barcelona wrote: "FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the serious railway accident between Los Yebenes and Urda (Toledo).

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"The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery."

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Bernabeu hierarchy praises rescue workers

Castilla-La Mancha regional government spokeswoman Esther Padilla warned TVE that the death toll would "surely rise", while Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated on X that Italy's consulate in Madrid was checking whether any Italian nationals were affected.

Sharing their sympathies on the club's official website, Real Madrid stated: "Real Madrid CF wishes to express its deepest dismay at the tragic train accident that occurred in the province of Toledo.

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"The club wishes to convey its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as its affection and solidarity to the injured and all those affected by this terrible accident.

"Real Madrid wishes to convey its full support to the emergency services and all those working in the relief efforts, and joins in the grief of all those affected in these moments of immense sadness."

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Authorities launch urgent crash investigation

With rail infrastructure operator ADIF suspending high-speed traffic between Madrid and Andalusia, the Civil Guard have deployed a specialist disaster team to determine the cause of the collision, according to El Pais. The disaster comes just nine months after 45 people died near Adamuz, representing Spain's deadliest railway accident since 80 people were killed in 2013. Tributes and moments of silence are expected across Spanish football stadiums this weekend.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.