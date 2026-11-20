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RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 10:00

RB Leipzig face VfL Wolfsburg in the Google Pixel Women's Bundesliga on matchday 11. The two sides occupy contrasting positions in the table.

RB Leipzig have had a disappointing season so far. The Saxon side sit tenth in the table after losing four of their last five competitive matches, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, by contrast, sit second and have won four of their last five matches. The Lower Saxony side lost their most recent game 4-1 to Bayern Munich, though, and will be looking to make amends.

Wolfsburg have won all four previous Bundesliga meetings with Leipzig, most recently by 3-2 in May 2026.

Find out how to watch the match live below.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg?

RB Leipzig come into this match with one win and four defeats in their last five competitive games. Their most recent outing brought a heavy 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayern Munich also beat them 5-1. Their only victory was a 3-0 away win at Freiburg.

VfL Wolfsburg have won four of their last five games. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 and 1. FC Köln 3-0 in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat was a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash. Wolfsburg also beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 8-0 in the Women's DFB Cup.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Form

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: The league tables