RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The top-four race is heating up in the Bundesliga, and RB Leipzig will look to cement the lucrative fourth spot that guarantees Champions League football for next season when they host Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena this weekend.

The hosts picked up a 2-1 victory on the road against FC Heidenheim last time out, thanks to goals from Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko. The visitors, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw at home against recently-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund are sitting just two points behind Die Roten Bullen in fifth place, but they have a major distraction around the corner in the form of a Champions League semi-final first-leg encounter with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Therefore, it's safe to say that Edin Terzic's side will have one eye on that mammoth upcoming clash.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm BST Venue: Red Bull Arena

It will kick off at 2:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

Yussuf Poulsen remains the only injury absentee for Leipzig as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem

Top scorer Lois Openda, who has 23 goals to his name this term including six goals in his last five games, is set to continue his partnership up front with Benjamin Sesko, who is looking to make the net ripple for a fourth successive game.

Leipzig possible XI: Gulácsi; Henrichs, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Xavi; Openda, Šeško.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Lukeba, Simakan, Bitshiabu, Orban, Klostermann, Kohler, Raum, Lenz, Henrichs Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen

Borussia Dortmund team news

Donyell Malen (knee) is touch-and-go for gameweek 31 clash against Leipzig, while Ramy Bensebaini (knee) and Sebastien Haller (ankle) are ruled out. Emre Can and Ian Maatsen are suspended for this weekend due to yellow card accumulation, but Karim Adeyemi will be back at Eden Terzic's disposal after serving his ban.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Özcan; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/12/23 Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig DFB Pokal 06/04/23 RB Leipzig 2-0 Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal 04/03/23 Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 10/09/22 RB Leipzig 3-0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 02/04/22 Borussia Dortmund 1-4 RB Leipzig Bundesliga

