Euro 2024 Free Bets & Betting Offers: Top Welcome Bonuses for European Championships

Claim the best Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets ahead of this summer's tournament that gets underway on June 14th with Germany vs Scotland.

Best Euro 2024 Free Bets and Betting Offers

Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits New Customers Only Claim Offer Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.



Sky Bet Place any bet Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.Org Full T&Cs



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply.



Unibet Money Back as A Bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses + £10 Casino bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.



BetVictor Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. http://begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

10bet 50% up to £50 in Free Bets with code PLAY10 New Customers Only Claim Offer New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

talkSPORT BET GET UP TO £40 IN FOOTBALL FREE BETS New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

SpreadEx Bet £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet and a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals. New customers only. T&Cs apply. http://Begambleaware.org



Paddy Power GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £5 BET New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

Parimatch Bet £10 get £30 in Bonuses New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£5 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 20 days. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

BetUK Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ http://BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs Apply. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 2 x £10 Horse Racing and 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Luckster Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply.



Betfair GET £20 IN FREE BETS When you place a £5 bet on Sportsbook New Customers Only Claim Offer New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly



LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. Sportsbook only. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+



Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+



William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 (Mobile Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad



William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 (Desktop Only) New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Full T&Cs



Betway £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org . Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry. Max payout – £500. 18+. BeGambleAware.org

SBK Get £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New Customers Only Claim Offer New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 to get £30 in Free Bets. For new Ireland and Malta customers only. Place a bet of €10 at min odds of 1.5 to get €40 in Free Bets. Free bets are credited upon settlement of qualifying bets. Distribution of Free Bets may vary depending on territory. 18+. BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Rhinobet Bet £25 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. min. odds Evs. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. To qualify you must bet a minimum £25 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Free bet credits will be subject to an expiry period of 7 days from date of issue. Rhino’s Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. Full T&Cs



Zetbet Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.



Bzeebet Bet £10 Get £10 Free bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply. Full T&Cs

Matchbook £20 Welcome Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer The user must enter Bonus Code ‘MB20’ during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware. Full T&Cs

kwiff Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.



NetBet Bet £5 on a Bet Builder Get £10 Free Bet New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. MIN ODDS 3/1 (4.00), MIN 3 SELECTIONS. FREE BET VALID FOR 7 DAYS. CUSTOMERS WILL QUALIFY FOR THE FREE BET ONCE THEIR FIRST £5 QUALIFYING BET BUILDER ON SPORTS HAS BEEN PLACED AND THEN SETTLED ON THE ACCOUNT. T&C APPLY. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs



Planet Sport Bet 50% UP TO £25 MONEY BACK AS A FREE BET IF YOUR FIRST BET LOSES New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code PSB50. Place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and if it loses, get a free bet equivalent to 50% of your first bet stake, to a maximum value of £25. 18+ http://BeGambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



Fafabet Exclusive: £70 Free Bet + £20 Casino Bonus New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs



The Pools Weekly Acca Offer - Get £10 to use on Accas when you place 2x £10 Accas Monday to Sunday New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples (3 or more selection, min odds per selection 1.5 (1/2)). Cashed Out, Asian Handicaps, Draw no Bet wagers or bets with void legs do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bet credited every Monday by 12pm. Maximum 1 free bet per customer per week available from this promotion. Full T&C's apply. http://BeGambleAware.org

LuckLand Bet £15 Get £10 New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs

DragonBet Bet £15 Get £5 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Full T&Cs



AK Bets Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Football bet New Customers Only Claim Offer Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code AKFOOTBALL100. Place your first Football bet as an Accumulator (minimum four selections) and AK Bets will boost the return by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Full T&Cs



Coral Get A £20 Free Bet When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply



Ladbrokes £20 In Free Bets Ker-ching When You Bet £5 On Football New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.



Top 5 Euro 2024 Free Bet Offers Ranked

The 2024 edition of the European Championships gets underway this summer, as 2 4 of the best teams in Europe do battle to be crowned kings of Europe.

This will be the biggest footballing event of the summer, and with tonnes of different betting offers out there, it can be difficult to know which ones are the best and why.

All of the free bet offers listed in this piece are the best out there when it comes to betting on the Euros, with our expert going gone through and singling out the absolute best welcome offers to claim for the tournament, offering analysis on each.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet offer their players what is comfortably the best sign up offer in terms of value for money in the UK right now, with users able to claim £30 worth of free bets from just a 5p stake.

In terms of sheer value, players are getting a 60000% stake-to-bonus ratio, which is by far the best out of any UK bookmaker when it comes to betting on the Euros.

Most bookmakers require initial bets of £5 or £10 to claim their free bets, with the 5p you need to bet with Sky Bet being comfortably the lowest qualifying stake around,

In addition, users then have 30 days to use their free bets, meaning if punters claimed them when the tournament starts, they could have free funds to use across the whole competition, right up to the final.

Sky Bet not only offers what is comfortably the most valuable betting offer in the UK right now but also longevity that allows players to spread their free bets out across the whole duration of the tournament.

Get your Sky Bet New Customer Offer

bet365

bet365 are one of, if not the, best betting sites in the UK and a global favourite, with this being easy to see why when you take into consideration their welcome offer.

New players are able to claim £30 in free bets from a £10 stake, with this being better than a whole host of the welcome offers available via their competitors.

The area in which bet365's welcome offer excels is the fact that your bonus is accredited at bet credits and not free bet tokens.,

This means that users can use their £30 in whichever denominations they please, whether this be in the form of 30 £1 free bets or one £30 free bet.

This is a great feature on its own, but when combined with the Euros, allows bettors to place as many as 30 £1 bets on 30 different games should they wish to.

Few bookmakers provide this level of freedom to their players with their free bets, and this in addition to the value of the offer, makes bet365 the perfect option for new bettors when betting on Euro 2024.

Claim your bet365 bonus code

CopyBet

CopyBet are truly providing the biggest set of free bets in the UK right now, giving their new customers the opportunity to claim £50 in free bets from just a £10 initial stake.

The £50 bonus comes in the form of five £10 free bets, with the idea behind this allowing players to place different types of bets to help them maximise their potential winnings.

This includes a £10 football bet, two £10 in-play bets and a £10 4+ leg accumulator bet, with the other £10 being reserved for horse racing.

Punters therefore have £40 of free bets available to be used on football, with these being perfect when it comes to betting on the Euros this summer.

The different ways in which CopyBet lets their players utilise their free funds, and how it is suited to the Euros makes it perfect for new players.

Get the CopyBet Sign-Up Offer

BetMGM

BetMGM hit the ground running following their launch last year, with their welcome offer being one of the strongest around when it comes to betting on this summer's European Championships.

New players are able to claim £40 in free bets from a £10 stake, with this being one of the best welcome offers around when it comes to stake-to-bonus ratio.

£40 is one of the largest sets of free bets available to be claimed right now, more than that of Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and bet365.

Players can use £30 of these on football, with users needing to use these on a bet builder and accumulator, as well as any other football market you please.

Any looking to get one of the biggest sets of free bets to kickstart their Euros need to look no further than that of BetMGM.

Claim your BetMGM Bonus Code

Betfred

Betfred off their players a great sign-up offer, with new users able to claim a £50 bonus at sign-up, with this being the highest bonus amount you can claim amongst UK bookmakers at current.

£40 of this comes in the form of free bets, with you able to use all of these on any of the pre-match and in-play markets they offer for the Euros.

The remaining £10 comes in the form of a casino bonus, with the £40 in free bets you're able to claim being one of the highest amounts around.

The £40 surpasses the likes of bet365 and Sky Bet, and for players looking for a generous welcome offer to claim for the Euros, Betfred are perfect.

Claim the Betfred sign-up offer

Types of Euro 2024 Betting Offers

There are a number of types of betting offers available for players to claim when betting on the euros, with this ranging from free bets and bet and get offers to enhanced odds and money-back offers.

In order for bettors to make the most of these, understanding exactly what they are and how they work is crucial, so we've gone through and broken down exactly what these offers mean and how to go about claiming them to ensure you're clued up ahead of claiming your Euro 2024 welcome offers.

Bet and Get

This is the most common type of sign-up offer in the UK right now, whereby players wager a certain amount and are then rewarded with a set of free bets.

These offers are usually advertised in the form of ‘Bet £10 Get £30’, with this example rewarding you for staking £10 by giving you £30 in free bets.

Your qualifying bet will always need to be staked on a market with certain minimum odds, with the odds for this being stated in the terms and conditions of the offer itself.

They're the most common welcome offer you'll come across when claiming tour Euro 2024 sign-up offers, with almost all bookmakers offering these as their sign-up bonus.

Deposit Match Free Bets

Deposit-match free bets are another type of welcome offer that are available via UK bookmakers, with these working exactly like they sound, with users able to claim free bets equal to the amount they first deposit up to a certain limit.

These offers will usually be advertised like '50% deposit-match offer up to £50', with this example allowing players to claim free bets up to 50% of their initial deposit amount, with the maximum amount you can can claim in terms of your bonus being £50.

For any players looking to get seriously involved with the Euros and having a wealth of funds to play with, deposit-match offers are the ones to look out for.

10bet have the best deposit match offer right now, with this allowing players to claim £50 in free bets from their first deposit.

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds offers are another easy-to-understand welcome offer, with this allowing players to get boosted odds on a certain bet or market for a specific game or competition.

The offer itself will usually be presented like 'Get 40/1 on England to beat Serbia at Euro 2024', with the maximum stake for these offers almost always being £1,

Your bonus will be paid out in the form of cash and free bets, with users getting the winnings paid out at the original odds of the market, whilst the remaining amount will be paid out in free bets up to the amount listed in the offer title.

This far surpasses most other betting sites' sign up offers, with most requiring initial wagers of £10, enabling punters to get far more bang for their first buck.

A huge number of UK bookmakers will offer these types of promotions during the Euros for a range of games and markets, with the likes of Sky Bet and Paddy Power the most prevalent in these areas.

Money-Back Offers

Money-back offers again are rare but do become more common when it comes to tournaments such as the Euros.

These offers allow players to claim the money back on their first bet as a free bet if their first wager with their bookmaker loses.

These types of offers will be advertised as ‘Get up to £40 back a free bet if your first bet loses’, with this allowing players to place their first bet risk-free up to the amount mentioned in the offer title.

These offers can open up some great betting opportunities for players as, safe in the knowledge they will get free bets back should the wager lose, they can take a bigger risk on their initial bet.

Unibet presently have the best money-back sign-up offer, but some more bookmakers may offer this type of bonus closer to the summer.

Euro 2024 Offers for Existing Customers

There are a number of offers that'll be available for existing customers to claim during Euro 2024, with there ranging from early payout offers to accumulator bonuses.

Early Payout

Early payout offers are hugely popular amongst bettors, with these allowing players to get their full-time result bets paid out early if the team you've bet on goes a certain amount of goals ahead.

Two goals is normally the amount of goals required for the promotion to trigger, however some bookies do offer one goal early payout offers, however the odds for these markets are significantly lower.

If it is a single this will be paid out immediately, whilst if it is included in an acca this leg will count as a win.

Early payout is normally automatically applied as well, but some may require players to either opt-in, in or it may only be applied to certain leagues and competitions.

bet365, Paddy Power and Sky Bet are the best betting sites for this kind of offer, with them having the widest range of games, with all of the bookies that offer this promotion listed below:

Bookmaker Early Payout Goals Ahead bet365 Yes 2 BoyleSports Yes 2 Sky Bet Yes 2 Coral Yes 2 Ladbrokes Yes 2 Betfred No N/A Unibet No N/A Paddy Power No N/A BetVictor No N/A 10bet No N/A Parimatch No N/A Betway No N/A Betfair No N/A William Hill No N/A talkSPORT Bet No N/A Virgin Bet No N/A LiveScore Bet No N/A The Pools No N/A Matchbook No N/A Luckster No N/A NetBet No N/A Luckland No N/A BetUK No N/A SBK No N/A SpreadEx No N/A Kwiff No N/A BetMGM No N/A Mr.Play No N/A

Accumulator Bonuses

Accumulator bonuses are offers that boost the final payout of winning accumulator bets by a percentage, with this percentage increasing with the more legs you add to your bet.

The more selections chosen by the player the bigger percentage bonus applied to the winnings of an acca.

Tonnes of betting sites have this style of offer available to players, but some offer a better percentage-to-leg ratio, with bet365 comfortably sitting atop this list.

Bookmaker Acca Bonuses Max Bonus bet365 Yes 70% BoyleSports Yes 100% 10bet Yes 100% Parimatch Yes 40% Betway Yes N/A Luckster Yes 77% NetBet Yes 50% BetUK Yes 50% CopyBet Yes 20% Fafa Bet Yes 50% ZetBet Yes 77% Planet Sport Bet Yes 50% Coral No N/A Ladbrokes No N/A Paddy Power No N/A Sky Bet No N/A Betfred No N/A Unibet No N/A BetVictor No N/A Betfair No N/A William Hill No N/A talkSPORT Bet No N/A Virgin Bet No N/A LiveScore Bet No N/A The Pools No N/A Matchbook No N/A Luckland No N/A SBK No N/A SpreadEx No N/A Kwiff No N/A BetMGM No N/A Mr.Play No N/A

Acca/Bet Builder Insurance

Insurance offers is an extremely handy promotions for players, with these allowing bettors to get their money back as a free bet should their accumulator or bet builder fail by one leg.

Bookmakers will require a certain number of legs to be included, with this usually falling between four and five.

The odds of the acca or individual selections will also have to be above a certain level, but both of these vary depending on the bookmaker you're using.

Paddy Power are the best in the UK right now for having these insurance types of offers, as they automatically apply it to all their punter's multi-leg bets, whilst others only will do this once a week.

Bookmaker Acca Insurance Legs Minimum Odds Betfair Yes 3+ None Paddy Power Yes 4+ 1/5 (1.20) Per Leg BoyleSports Yes 5+ 1/2 (1.50) Per Leg Coral Yes 5+ 3/1 (4.00) Ladbrokes Yes 5+ 3/1 (4.00) Betfred Yes 5+ 1/3 (1.33) Per Leg William Hill Yes 5+ 1/5 (1.20) Per Leg 10bet No N/A N/A Parimatch No N/A N/A Betway No N/A N/A bet365 No N/A N/A Luckster No N/A N/A NetBet No N/A N/A BetUK No N/A N/A CopyBet No N/A N/A Fafa Bet No N/A N/A ZetBet No N/A N/A Planet Sport Bet No N/A N/A Sky Bet No N/A N/A Unibet No N/A N/A BetVictor No N/A N/A talkSPORT Bet No N/A N/A Virgin Bet No N/A N/A LiveScore Bet No N/A N/A The Pools No N/A N/A Matchbook No N/A N/A Luckland No N/A N/A SBK No N/A N/A SpreadEx No N/A N/A Kwiff No N/A N/A BetMGM No N/A N/A Mr.Play No N/A N/A

Bet Boosts

Bet boosts are very self-explanatory, with these offers allowing players to get improved odds on certain bets and markets for a whole host of games.

bet365 are the best in terms of the generic bet boosts with them offering them for almost every match from the major leagues and competitions, including Euro 2024.

Player-specific bet boosts are also offered, with these allowing players to get better odds on bets and markets revolving around a certain player in any specific game.

Paddy Power, Sky Bet and William Hill are the best in terms of single-player bet boosts offering far more opportunities to players than any other betting site in the UK right now.

Bookmaker Bet Boosts bet365 Yes BoyleSports Yes 10bet Yes Parimatch Yes Betway Yes Luckster Yes Coral Yes Ladbrokes Yes Sky Bet Yes Betfred Yes Unibet Yes BetVictor Yes Betfair Yes William Hill Yes Virgin Bet Yes LiveScore Bet Yes BetMGM Yes NetBet Yes BetUK Yes CopyBet Yes Fafa Bet Yes ZetBet Yes Planet Sport Bet Yes Paddy Power Yes talkSPORT Bet Yes The Pools Yes Matchbook Yes Luckland Yes SBK Yes SpreadEx Yes Kwiff Yes Mr.Play Yes

European Championships History: Previous Winners

The Euros is Europe’s most prestigious football trophy when it comes to international football, with only the World Cup being an outright bigger international competition.

The Euros essentially transforms the whole continent into a footballing hub, with fans travelling hundreds of miles just to see their countrymen compete to become the best in Europe.

There have been 16 editions of the tournament so far, with these yielding 10 different winners, ranging from Spain and Germany to Denmark and Greece.

Winners Year Soviet Union 1960 Spain 1964 Italy 1968 West Germany 1972 Czechoslovakia 1976 West Germany 1980 France 1984 Netherlands 1988 Denmark 1992 Germany 1996 France 2000 Greece 2004 Spain 2008 Spain 2012 Portugal 2016 Italy 2021

How to Claim your Euro 2024 Free Bet Offers

Claiming a site's Euro 2024 welcome offer is incredibly easy, with users simply needing to sign-up, deposit and place an initial bet in order to claim their free bets.

The process itself is very easy to understand, with users just needing to follow the steps listed below in order to get involved and claim their Euro 2024 welcome offers:

Head to your bookmaker of choice via the offers listed above Hit the 'Join/Sign-Up' option Enter the personal information required, including name, email and home address Enter your bonus/promo code if required Choose your Username and Password Finish the account creation process Deposit the amount listed in your offer's terms and conditions Place the required amount on a market with the minimum odds listed in the T&C's Once placed/settled, players will receive their free bets/bonus funds Free bets/bonus cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain number of days

Euro 2024 Free Bets & Betting Offers FAQs

What are the best free bets offers for Euro 2024?

All of the welcome offers listed in this article are the best welcome bonuses you should claim when betting on the Euros this summer.

However, the likes of Sky Bet, William Hill and bet365 stand out amongst the crowd when it comes to Euro 2024 welcome offers, with these being the absolute best to claim when betting on the tournament.

When is Euro 2024 taking place?

The 2024 edition of the European Championships run from 14th of June and the 14th of July, with the group stages ending on June 26th, whilst the knockout stages run from June 29th to July 14th.

Where is Euro 2024 taking place?

Germany are hosting Euro 2024, with this being the second time they've hosted the tournament after 1988.

The games will take place all around the country, with this ranging from Munich and Dortmund to Hamburg and Berlin, with 10 cities hosting games during the tournament.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England presently leads the betting at 10/3 and are Euro 2024 favourites, and are one of the strongest favourites in history for the Euros.

France aren't far behind at 4/1 with most bookies, whilst the rest of the favourites are made up of Germany, Spain and Portugal.