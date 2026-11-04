From tennis royalty to Madrid's board! Rafa Nadal accepts Real Madrid offer as 22-time Grand Slam winner set to join club's hierarchy

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Tennis icon Rafael Nadal is set to transition from the court to the boardroom after officially accepting an invitation to join the hierarchy at Real Madrid. The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who has long been a vocal supporter of the Spanish giants, will become a member of the club's board of directors following a formal proposal from president Florentino Perez.

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A legendary union at the Bernabeu

In a statement released on Wednesday, the club expressed their delight at the appointment. 'For Real Madrid and for all madridistas, it is an immense honor that a figure of his sporting and human stature, a reference in Spanish and global sports, joins our Board of Directors and contributes, from this role, to the present and future of our club,' the official communication stated.

To celebrate the news, Nadal shared a nostalgic image on social media featuring himself as a toddler dressed in a full Madrid kit. 'I would like to thank President Florentino Perez and the Board for inviting me to join the Board of Directors of @realmadrid. I have accepted this invitation with great enthusiasm, keen to learn and contribute as much as I can,' the former world number one wrote on Instagram.

More than just a sporting icon

The Spanish giants were eager to highlight that Nadal's involvement goes beyond his fame. The club added: 'Nadal has had a legendary sports career. However, his persona represents much more than his achievements: his talent, his continuous drive for improvement, his capacity for sacrifice, his competitiveness, his humility, his respect for rivals and teammates, and his solidarity make him an example both on and off the court.'

Madrid clearly view the 14-time French Open winner as the embodiment of the values they strive to project. 'All these values are part of Real Madrid's identity, and Rafael Nadal has represented and upheld them throughout his sporting life, becoming a role model for millions of people around the world,' the club statement continued.

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Transitioning from the clay to the boardroom

Nadal's retirement in 2024 left a void in the tennis world, having secured 22 major titles, 36 Masters crowns, and two Olympic gold medals.

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The sporting world will be watching closely to see how Nadal's fierce competitive spirit translates to the corporate side of the game. Having served as an honorary member of Real Madrid since March 2017, the lifelong supporter now steps into an active leadership role to shape the club's future.

Final steps for official ratification

While the agreement between the club and the tennis legend is settled, one final procedural hurdle remains. Real Madrid's General Assembly, scheduled for November 21, must formally ratify the appointment.