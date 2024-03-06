QPR vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

QPR will take on West Brom in the Championship at Loftus Road on Wednesday. West Brom are fifth in the standings whereas QPR are 19th and hoping to climb up the table.

QPR will be hoping to get their fourth win in a row in the league when they host West Brom. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a solid win against league leaders Leicester City in their most recent outing. West Brom have also not been too bad with just one defeat in their last seven games. They will want to nail down a place in the playoffs with more wins in the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes, who made way for goal scorer Armstrong in the 55th minute at the King Power, may find his position in the QPR starting lineup at risk for the game on Wednesday night.

QPR is expected to stick with Jake Clarke-Salter and Steve Cook as their central defensive duo. With no fresh injury concerns in the camp, the team will be hoping to get their fourth win in a row without issues.

QPR predicted XI: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Hayden, Field, Willock, Andersen, Chair; Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Archer, Walsh Defenders: Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Drewe, Paal, Fox, Larkeche, Cannon, Kakay Midfielders: Field, Colback, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Duke-McKenna, Adomah Forwards: Dykes, Armstrong, Smyth, Willock

West Bromwich Albion team news

West Brom's forward line continues to be plagued by injuries, affecting their pursuit of promotion, with Daryl Dike out for the remainder of 2024 because of an Achilles injury.

Josh Maja is currently out with an ankle issue, though the team remains hopeful that the striker will be able to return to action before the season concludes.

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt, Fellows, Johnston, Swift; Wallace.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/10/23 West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Queens Park Rangers Championship 10/04/23 West Bromwich Albion 2 - 2 Queens Park Rangers Championship 05/11/22 Queens Park Rangers 0 - 1 West Bromwich Albion Championship 15/01/22 Queens Park Rangers 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion Championship 25/09/21 West Bromwich Albion 2 - 1 Queens Park Rangers Championship

