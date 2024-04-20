QPR vs Preston North End: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

QPR will take on Preston in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday. Preston are 10th in the standings, a long way away from grabbing a playoff spot, whereas QPR are three points above the drop zone with only a few games to go.
Preston's form has dipped in recent weeks. They have managed to win only one out of their last five fixtures. QPR are winless in their last three games, making this contest unpredictable based on recent form.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Queens Park Rangers vs Preston kick-off time
|Date:
|April 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5.15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Loftus Road
The match will be played at Loftus Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Queens Park Rangers team news
Kenneth Paal might return to the left-back position, and Sinclair Armstrong could be chosen over Lyndon Dykes as the centre forward for QPR against Preston this weekend.
There are no fresh injuries in the squad as they chase a victory to avoid the drop zone.
QPR predicted XI: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Fox; Hayden, Field; Willock, Andersen, Chair; Dykes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Begovic, Archer, Walsh
|Defenders:
|Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Drewe, Paal, Fox, Larkeche, Cannon, Kakay
|Midfielders:
|Field, Colback, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Duke-McKenna, Adomah
|Forwards:
|Dykes, Armstrong, Smyth, Willock
Preston team news
Preston will see several alterations to their starting lineup following a challenging first half against Southampton.
Liam Millar, Brad Potts, and Ben Whiteman are expected to be sidelined due to injuries.
Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, Ledson, Mawene, Brady; Frokjaer-Jensen; Riis, Keane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Woodman, Cornell
|Defenders:
|Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson
|Midfielders:
|Mawene, Taylor, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen
|Forwards:
|Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Rodriguez-Gentile
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/12/23
|Preston North End 0 - 2 Queens Park Rangers
|Championship
|07/04/23
|Queens Park Rangers 0 - 2 Preston North End
|Championship
|17/12/22
|Preston North End 0 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
|Championship
|09/04/22
|Preston North End 2 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
|Championship
|02/10/21
|Queens Park Rangers 3 - 2 Preston North End
|Championship