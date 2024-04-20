QPR vs Preston North End: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

QPR will take on Preston in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday. Preston are 10th in the standings, a long way away from grabbing a playoff spot, whereas QPR are three points above the drop zone with only a few games to go.

Preston's form has dipped in recent weeks. They have managed to win only one out of their last five fixtures. QPR are winless in their last three games, making this contest unpredictable based on recent form.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.15 pm BST Venue: Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

Kenneth Paal might return to the left-back position, and Sinclair Armstrong could be chosen over Lyndon Dykes as the centre forward for QPR against Preston this weekend.

There are no fresh injuries in the squad as they chase a victory to avoid the drop zone.

QPR predicted XI: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Fox; Hayden, Field; Willock, Andersen, Chair; Dykes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Archer, Walsh Defenders: Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Drewe, Paal, Fox, Larkeche, Cannon, Kakay Midfielders: Field, Colback, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Duke-McKenna, Adomah Forwards: Dykes, Armstrong, Smyth, Willock

Preston team news

Preston will see several alterations to their starting lineup following a challenging first half against Southampton.

Liam Millar, Brad Potts, and Ben Whiteman are expected to be sidelined due to injuries.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, Ledson, Mawene, Brady; Frokjaer-Jensen; Riis, Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Taylor, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/12/23 Preston North End 0 - 2 Queens Park Rangers Championship 07/04/23 Queens Park Rangers 0 - 2 Preston North End Championship 17/12/22 Preston North End 0 - 1 Queens Park Rangers Championship 09/04/22 Preston North End 2 - 1 Queens Park Rangers Championship 02/10/21 Queens Park Rangers 3 - 2 Preston North End Championship

