QPR vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Relegation threatened sides QPR and Huddersfield Town are set to square off in Sunday's Championship encounter at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops will aim to register back-to-back wins after beating Millwall 2-0, with a possibility of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Whereas, just three points clear of Sunday's opponents following a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, the Terriers look to steer away from the drop zone.

QPR vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm GMT Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

The Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town will be played at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - earlier known as Loftus Road - in London, England.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch QPR vs Huddersfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

QPR team news

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is likely to name an unchanged lineup from the Millwall win, with Lyndon Dykes handed a number 10 role behind Sinclair Armstrong upfront.

Rayan Kolli and Charlie Kelman are set to miss out through injuries.

QPR possible XI: Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback, Field; Willock, Dykes, Chair; Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Archer, Walsh Defenders: Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Drewe, Paal, Fox, Larkeche, Cannon, Kakay Midfielders: Field, Colback, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Duke-McKenna, Adomah Forwards: Dykes, Armstrong, Smyth, Willock

Huddersfield Town team news

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore is also expected to take a similar approach as seen in the Rovers game.

As such, Josh Koroma would continue ahead of Bojan Radulovic in attack, while Radindo Balker awaits his club debut.

It's a rather lengthy list of absentees, as Jaheim Headley, Delano Burgzorg, Chris Maxwell, Daniel Ward, Matty Pearson, Josh Ruffels, Kian Harratt, Patrick Jones and Oliver Turton are all out injured, while Yuta Nakayama is away on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Spencer, Helik, Lees; Thomas, Matos, Hogg, Rudoni, Jackson; Koroma, Healey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Helik, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, High, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Healey, Radulovic, Hudlin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 Huddersfield Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers Championship February 4, 2023 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Queens Park Rangers Championship November 8, 2022 Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Huddersfield Town Championship April 15, 2022 Huddersfield Town 2-2 Queens Park Rangers Championship November 24, 2021 Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Huddersfield Town Championship

