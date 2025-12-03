Premier League top scorers 2025-26: Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago & the race for the Golden Boot

By Erling Haaland's sky-high standards, it almost feels like a mini drought, three straight matches without rippling the net. Even so, the Manchester City goal machine remains the runaway favourite to claim the Premier League Golden Boot once again.

With two Golden Boots already banked in his first three campaigns at the Etihad, a fourth crown is starting to look like a foregone conclusion, provided he stays fit and firing.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, who bulldozed his way to last season's scoring title as Liverpool marched to the Premier League trophy, has hit the ground a little slower this time around. Add in his impending absence for AFCON, and the mountain he has to climb to retain the award has grown even steeper.

On current form, Haaland feels like the safest bet in England's top flight.

But that begs the real question: who's equipped to breathe down his neck and give him a proper run for his money?

And make no mistake, this season has all the ingredients to be a spectacle. There's no shortage of star forwards itching to etch their names atop the goal charts, just as so many legends of the English game have done before them.

Premier League top scorers 2025-26

(*) :- Last updated: December 1, 2025

Rank Player Club Goals 1 Erling Haaland Man City 14 2 Igor Thiago Brentford 11 3 Danny Welbeck Brighton 7 =3 Jean Philippe-Mateta Crystal Palace 7 5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 6 6 Richarlison Spurs 5 =6 Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 5 =6 Nick Woltemade Newcastle 5

Who won last season's Premier League Golden Boot?

Mohamed Salah raced out in front early and never looked back, cruising to his fourth Golden Boot and pulling level with Thierry Henry for the most in Premier League history.

His triumph came one season after Erling Haaland powered through a month on the sidelines and plenty of would-be challengers to secure back-to-back scoring titles. Haaland still racked up 27 goals in 2023-24, a massive haul for anyone else, even if it sat nine shy of the record-shattering total he produced in his historic 2022-23 season.