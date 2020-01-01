Premier League release initial restart fixtures as Man City vs Arsenal & Everton vs Liverpool take centre stage
Comments()
Getty/Goal
The Premier League has released a revised fixture list for the resumption of competitive football from June 17, with Manchester City’s meeting with Arsenal and a Merseyside derby date between Everton and Liverpool among the pick of the early contests.
Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal
Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd
Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
17:30 West Ham v Wolves
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
19:00 Everton v Liverpool
Venue TBC
More to follow...