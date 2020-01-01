Premier League restart: Fixture dates, teams & how to watch on UK & US TV or live stream
Having seen action suspended in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is set to return on Wednesday June 17, albeit behind closed doors and with some high-profile matches at neutral venues.
While safety measures mean that fans will not be permitted to attend stadiums to cheer on their teams, they will at least have the option to watch games on TV or stream them live online.
With action on its way from England's top flight again, Goal brings you all you need to know about how to watch the Premier League restart in the United Kingdom and United States.
Contents
- How to watch or stream Premier League matches
- Premier League gameweek 28 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 30 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 31 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 32 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 33 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 34 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 35 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 36 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 37 fixtures
- Premier League gameweek 38 fixtures
How to watch or stream Premier League matches
Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC will be live broadcasting Premier League matches in the UK upon resumption of the 2019-20 season.
Sky Sports will show 25 matches on free-to-air UK TV out of a total of 64 live matches as part of an agreement with the UK government.
BBC, which usually only shows Premier League highlight but does air live FA Cup matches, will televise four games this season. It has never before had live Premier League games.
Streaming services are available on both Sky Sports and BT Sport - Sky Go and the BT Sport Live app - which can be used on iOS and Android devices as well as through smart TVs or personal computers.
In the US, NBC Sports have the broadcast rights to show Premier League games live on TV. The network has a variety of channels, including the Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes.
UK TV channels & streaming
- Sky Sports
- Sky Go
- BT Sport
- BT Sport app
US TV channels & streaming
- NBC Sports
- NBC Sports Gold
- NBC Sports Live Extra
- Telemundo Deportes
All remaining Premier League games will take place at the following times for UK TV viewers and football fans:
Fridays: 8pm
Saturdays: 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm
Sundays: 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm, 7pm
Mondays: 8pm
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 6pm, 8pm
All remaining Premier League matches will kick off at the following US ET times for soccer fans:
Fridays: 3pm
Saturdays: 7:30am, 10am, 12:30pm, 3pm
Sundays: 7am, 9am, 11:30am, 2pm
Mondays: 3pm
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 1pm, 3pm
Premier League gameweek 28 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|Wed June 17
|TBC
|Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
|TBC
|Wed June 17
|TBC
|Manchester City vs Arsenal
|TBC
Manchester City's match against Arsenal was the first Premier League game to be postponed due to the coronavirus after it was confirmed that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted Covid-19. Mr Marinakis had been in contact with a number of Arsenal players and staff, so the Premier League agreed to rearrange the fixture on medical advice.
The other matchday 28 game to be postponed was the game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, but the postponement was not related to coronavirus - it had been rearranged due to the Carabao Cup final.
Both games will be televised in the UK, and Man City losing could allow Liverpool to win the title in their first match back, against Merseyside rivals Everton.
Premier League gameweek 30 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Aston Villa vs Chelsea
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Brighton vs Arsenal
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Manchester City vs Burnley
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Norwich City vs Southampton
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Watford vs Leicester City
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Tottenham vs Manchester United
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|West Ham vs Wolves
|TBC
|June 19-21
|TBC
|Everton vs Liverpool
|TBC
Gameweek 30 was initially scheduled for March 13 to March 15, but the entire programme was put on hold following the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had become ill with Covid-19.
Some of the standout games in this series include the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, and the showdown between Tottenham and Manchester United.
Premier League gameweek 31 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Tottenham vs West Ham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Burnley vs Watford
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Chelsea vs Manchester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Norwich City vs Everton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Leicester City vs Brighton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester United vs Sheffield United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Southampton vs Arsenal
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Wolves vs Bournemouth
|TBC
Gameweek 31 will see Manchester United face Sheffield United, while Liverpool take on Crystal Palace. Manchester City are due to make a visit to Chelsea in this gameweek.
Premier League gameweek 32 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Arsenal vs Norwich City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Aston Villa vs Wolves
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Brighton vs Manchester United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Crystal Palace vs Burnley
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Sheffield United vs Tottenham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Watford vs Southampton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester City vs Liverpool
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|West Ham vs Chelsea
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Everton vs Leicester City
|TBC
Manchester City's clash with Liverpool is the standout tie in gameweek 32, although barring poor Reds form and unfaltering excellence from Pep Guardiola's side, the title could well be decided already by this point.
Premier League gameweek 33 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Newcastle United vs West Ham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Burnley vs Sheffield United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester United vs Bournemouth
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Norwich City vs Brighton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Southampton vs Manchester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Tottenham vs Everton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Chelsea vs Watford
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Liverpool vs Aston Villa
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Wolves vs Arsenal
|TBC
Premier League gameweek 34 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Bournemouth vs Tottenham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Arsenal vs Leicester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Everton vs Southampton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester City vs Newcastle United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Watford vs Norwich City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|West Ham vs Burnley
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Aston Villa vs Manchester United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Sheffield United vs Wolves
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Brighton vs Liverpool
|TBC
Premier League gameweek 35 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Bournemouth vs Leicester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Brighton vs Manchester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Liverpool vs Burnley
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester United vs Southampton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Norwich City vs West Ham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Watford vs Newcastle United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Wolves vs Everton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Sheffield United vs Chelsea
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Tottenham vs Arsenal
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
|TBC
Premier League gameweek 36 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Arsenal vs Liverpool
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Burnley vs Wolves
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Chelsea vs Norwich
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Everton vs Aston Villa
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Leicester City vs Sheffield United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester City vs Bournemouth
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Newcastle United vs Tottenham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Southampton vs Brighton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|West Ham vs Watford
|TBC
Premier League gameweek 37 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|TBC
|TBC
|Bournemouth vs Southampton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Aston Villa vs Arsenal
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Brighton vs Newcastle United
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Liverpool vs Chelsea
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester United vs West Ham
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Norwich City vs Burnley
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Sheffield United vs Everton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Tottenham vs Leicester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Watford vs Manchester City
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Wolves vs Crystal Palace
|TBC
Premier League gameweek 38 fixtures
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Match
|TV Channel
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Arsenal vs Watford
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Burnley vs Brighton
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Chelsea vs Wolves
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Everton vs Bournemouth
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Leicester City vs Manchester United
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Manchester City vs Norwich City
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Newcaste United vs Liverpool
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|Southampton vs Sheffield United
|TBC
|Sat July 25
|TBC
|West Ham vs Aston Villa
|TBC
The Premier League plans to finish the season on Saturday July 25, according to BBC Sport. The FA Cup final will take place the following weekend on August 1 and domestic football is set to return for 2020-21 in September.