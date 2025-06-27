Premier League & back to Las Vegas! Wrexham predicted to make more history as supercomputer tips Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to guide Red Dragons out of the Championship

Wrexham are being tipped, by a supercomputer, to make more history in 2025-26 by securing promotion into the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have already overseen a record-shattering run of three successive steps up the EFL ladder. The Red Dragons are now just one away from reaching the English top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Many have suggested that the Welsh outfit could benefit from a season of consolidation, given how meteoric their rise has been, but - with more investment being sought - Reynolds and McElhenney have never shied away from the fact that they are daring to dream big.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

It is now being claimed that Wrexham could blaze a trail through the Championship and deliver another promotion party - allowing Phil Parkinson’s squad to enjoy a fourth all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas courtesy of their A-list chairmen.

WHAT SUPERCOMPUTER PREDICTED

The study by Tipman Tips sees an AI supercomputer predict the outcome of every Championship fixture in 2025-26. They have Leicester City coming out on top, with Tom Brady and Birmingham City having plenty to celebrate as they wrap up back-to-back promotions.

Wrexham are being tipped to finish third, before going on to win the play-off final in what would be a memorable day out at Wembley Stadium. The Red Dragons could, however, go up automatically if Leicester are stung with a points deduction for supposed PSR breaches.

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

The supercomputer claims that a "strong run in the first half of the season, and a series of smart signings" will see Wrexham to promotion - with the fixture list release for 2025-26 revealing that Parkinson’s side will be kicking off their campaign away at Southampton on August 9.