Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have 'multi billionaires' lined up at Wrexham as Hollywood superstars seek assistance in bid to reach the Premier League
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have "multi billionaires" lined up at Wrexham that are ready to aid the club's quest to reach the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- A-list stars completed takeover in 2021
- Have guided Red Dragons into the Championship
- Further assistance required to reach top tier