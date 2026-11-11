Fullkrug's fierce focus! In-form Werder Bremen striker beams over Germany recall under Jurgen Klopp

Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug has expressed his delight after earning a recall to the Germany national team. The in-form forward discussed working under manager Jurgen Klopp as Die Mannschaft prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands.
Fullkrug rewards stellar Werder Bremen form with Germany recall
Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug has earned a welcome recall to the Germany squad following an electric start to the Bundesliga campaign, where he leads the league scoring charts with nine goals. Named in Jurgen Klopp's 24-man squad for the final UEFA Nations League group matches, Fullkrug is eager to make an impact as Die Mannschaft prepare to face Serbia and the Netherlands.
The 24-cap forward admitted that returning to the international setup brings a profound sense of validation for his club performances.
Fullkrug's rich vein of form provides Germany with a potent physical focal point as they conclude their 2026 international calendar.
Fullkrug thrilled to work under Klopp and reunite with familiar faces
Reflecting on his return to the national team camp, Fullkrug emphasized how much he values the opportunity to train under Jurgen Klopp and integrate into a changing squad.
"I’m delighted to be back. It’s recognition of the work you put in and how you perform for your club," Fullkrug told reporters. "It’s great to be part of the national team again and to have the chance to train under Jurgen Klopp."
"I’ve caught up with a lot of familiar faces and met plenty of new ones too. The squad looks very different now and you can really feel how much has changed. I’m happy that I can just be myself and that people respond positively to that."
Reflecting on abroad struggles and finding his footballing home
Having overcome previous fitness struggles during his time abroad, Fullkrug credited his seamless transition back to Werder Bremen—a club where he feels an deep familial connection—for rejuvenating his career.
"I was never miserable during my time abroad. I’m very grateful for those experiences because there’s more to life than just football," Fullkrug explained. "The biggest issue was that I struggled to stay fit. I haven’t forgotten how to play football in that time."
"Werder Bremen is my footballing home. I immediately feel comfortable there. It’s a club with a lot of history and tradition. I first joined when I was 14, and when I look at the staff now, 70, 80 or even 90% of them are still the same people."
Adapting to tactical demands ahead of Belgrade trip
As Germany travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Friday before hosting the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday, Fullkrug outlined his tactical responsibilities under Klopp's high-intensity system.
"My role is quite different now. I’ve been getting a lot of touches in the Bundesliga recently and I’m needed in different areas of the pitch. With the national team, I might be more of an out-and-out finisher," he noted.
"We watched an excellent performance against Serbia, and I don’t think people fully appreciated just how much intensity and commitment the players showed. We want to bring even more of that intensity to our game."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.